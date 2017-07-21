Five Years Ago, James Holmes Opened Fire In An Aurora, Colorado Movie Theater, Victims Remembered

It was a horrible crime. James Holmes took the lives of 12 people and injured 70 more when he opened fire on the moviegoers who were there to see The Dark Knight Rises. Complete and total chaos erupted in the theater, as was shown by cell phone videos taken by some of the survivors. The phone calls for help began to flood in as some managed to call 911 on their phones.

There were heart-wrenching stories that came out as the victims were identified, including the tragic loss of so many innocent lives and the loved ones left behind to deal with the unthinkable tragedy. What could have possibly made one human being want to do this?

It came out in the trial that several mental health professionals had met with James Holmes in the months prior to the mass shooting. Each saw that there was the potential for danger, and all opted to do nothing. One even said she had feared that having him involuntarily committed would have put him over the edge.

Today is the five-year anniversary of the mass shooting, and a candlelight vigil was held in honor of those who died, those whose lives were changed forever, and all of the first responders to the tragic scene. They began to gather last night at 11:30 p.m. PST near Aurora City Hall. According to the Denver Post, the memorial service began at 12:15 a.m. PST and a moment of silence held at 12:38 a.m. PST, marking the time the shots began to ring out in the theater.

The 7/20 Memorial Foundation has announced they have raised $250,000 to build a permanent memorial for the mass shooting that took place five years ago. Some of the members lost family and friends that day, and they have worked hard on the design and plan to show it off in August, according to KDVR.

As for where James Holmes is now, his whereabouts are unknown. He was sentenced to 12 consecutive life sentences plus 3,318 years without the possibility of parole. While being moved by a correction officer, another inmate managed to attack Holmes. For his protection, mass shooter James Holmes was moved out of state. Even his victims and the families of those who died were not notified when the move happened.

