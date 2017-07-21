‘Big Brother 19’: Julie Chen Weighs In On Who Will Take Paul Down, Cody’s Return To The ‘BB19’ House

Julie Chen has a front-row seat to the drama that goes on in the Big Brother 19 house, and she already has a pretty good idea of who will return to the game in the Battle Back showdown. Chen, who has hosted Big Brother since its onset in 2000, told Entertainment Weekly she thinks last week’s ousted houseguest, Cody Nickson, has the best shot at winning the three-part Battle Back competition. Julie also weighed in on who she thinks will take BB19 puppet master Paul Abrahamian down.

When asked who she thinks has the best chance of re-entering the Big Brother house — this season’s first four evicted contestants Nickson, Cameron Heard, Jillian Parker, and Dominique Cooper will all compete to return to the Season 19 game — Chen said Cody is the most focused player of the four.

“I think Cody has the best chance to win the Battle Back,” Julie told EW.

“I mean, look at him! He is laser focused on everything he takes part in—endurance challenges, nominations, brushing his teeth… the list goes on! I think he has a shot at surviving in the house if he re-enters. He’s got Jessica and he claims to have a social game. Let’s see it!”

Big Brother fans have mixed feelings on Cody Nickson and his potential return to the CBS summertime house. Cody made a lot of waves during his three weeks in the Big Brother 19 game, but viewers saw another side of him when he sat down with Chen after his eviction. Cody has vowed to ramp up his social game should he get another chance in the Big Brother house, which means he’ll do more than just give the other players blank stares.

Cody told Us Weekly he would even consider teaming up with returning Big Brother player Paul Abrahamian if he gets another shot in the game.

“That would actually be the move I would consider the most,” Cody told Us Weekly.

Chen also talked about Abrahamian, who has been running the house in Cody’s absence. Chen thinks the Big Brother veteran’s “secret” alliance, Alex Ow, will ultimately betray him. In fact, Julie thinks the Big Brother cast is a bunch of backstabbers.

“My money is on Alex to dethrone Paul,” Chen said.

“She has said Jason is her ride-or-die and Paul is her secret ally. She will cut him as soon as he is of no use to her.”

Julie also weighed in on who she thinks is the most underrated player in the house right now — that award goes to 55-year-old father of seven Kevin Schlehuber, whom she says is beloved by all of the houseguests and doesn’t look like a threat. Julie thinks Kevin could “sail his way to the finish line,” but that could also mean a floater’s life vest is in order for him at some point.

Julie Chen revealed that she feels sympathy for Josh Martinez, who got into a pickle juice-hot sauce fight with fellow Big Brother player Mark Jansen. Chen admits that Josh is “a rollercoaster of emotions,” but she said she feels for him.

“It’s not easy being in that house with so much backstabbing!” Julie said.

Take a look at the video below for a preview of what’s in store for the Big Brother Battle Back Showdown “grudge match.”

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]