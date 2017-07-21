‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of July 24: Jack And Cane Team Up – Victoria’s Health Declines

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 reveal that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) might have found the perfect partner in crime with Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). Cane was hoping for a job opportunity with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), but it looks like his family connections will hurt him in this case. Here’s what happens next week.

Cane and Jack are a revenge match made in heaven

If anyone in Genoa City hates Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) as much as Jack does, it’s Cane. Both have been done dirty repeatedly by Billy. Cane asked Devon for a job, but when he relays the request to Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John), Neil puts the kibosh on it. He doesn’t want Cane working with them in case Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) and Cane fall apart which makes sense.

Jack calls in Cane once he hears that he was cut loose from Brash & Sassy and makes him an offer Cane won’t be able to refuse. Since Cane screwed over Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), her dad’s company won’t touch him, and Neil and Devon said no. It looks like Jack will get a new employee with inside info on Brash & Sassy. Jack also wants to hire Juliet Helton (Laur Allen), so that’s interesting as well.

Cane fights to save his marriage today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/KQZtIsWX6L — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) July 21, 2017

Newman brawl airs on GC Buzz

With Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) verbal approval, Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) feels good about airing the Newman dirty laundry on The Hilary Hour. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) says sorry to Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) about sabotaging her recital and sits down with his mom and Victoria to watch Hilary’s show. They are shocked by what airs.

Their jaws drop as all of Genoa City watches Victor punch Nick while Hilary makes snarky remarks about their relationship now being what the Newmans like to present in public. The Young and the Restless spoilers from CBS show that Nick goes to GC Buzz to confront Hilary and promises Victor will be furious. He’s stunned when Hilary says Victor gave his blessing for the footage to air.

Relationship drama next week on The Young and the Restless

Also, next week, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) has some advice for Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). Dina says stick to younger men because they’re far less demanding and the benefits are far more rewarding. Ashley and Abby are shocked, but Dina knows about men. Hilary and Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) cool off some this week which aligns to trouble for Devon.

Hilary has been trash talking at Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) about Devon, and that will be on Mariah’s mind when her plans with Devon hit a snag. How much longer can Mariah put up with her doubts about Devon? Mariah is doubly uncomfortable with Hilary this week when she’s forced to co-host as Hilary airs the horrible Newman dirty laundry.

TOMORROW ON #YR: Is Hilary pushing her luck with Victor? https://t.co/9kQxr7feLB pic.twitter.com/CmIRG2AsWa — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) July 19, 2017

The Young and the Restless next week – Victoria stunned

Y&R spoilers for the week of July 24-28 say Victoria is shocked when she runs into Juliet at GC Memorial. No doubt Juliet is there for prenatal care, but why is Victoria there? Will Victoria seek treatment for her medical condition? On top of the fall and the headache, now she’s losing her hearing periodically and has ringing in her ears. Something serious is going on with Vikki!

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) takes a call at the hotline, and it’s a victim of human trafficking. The Young and the Restless spoilers have been teasing this plot, and it will soon emerge to a bigger story with many Genoa City peeps involved. You might remember Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) talked about it a few weeks ago, but there will be much more on this soon.

Redemption and romance

Cane is busy the week of July 24 trying to rebuild his reputation, but that seems an uphill climb at this point. Hilary has a plan to undermine Lily and no doubt this has to do with Jordan’s obvious affection for Lily and him cooling things off with Hilary after she airs the controversial Newman footage. For a former con-man, Jordan sure is conscientious.

Also, next week, Gloria Bardwell (Judith Chapman) pushed Jack to find out what’s going on with him and Nikki. All signs point to the duo reigniting after Victor pushed Nikki aside. Be sure to watch the CBS soap every day to see what happens with these The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 24-28.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]