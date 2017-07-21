Kendall Jenner Goes Out With Rumored New Beau Taco Bennett In Full Casual, No Make-Up Look

Reality TV star and runway model Kendall Jenner was spotted with her close friend Taco Bennett in West Hollywood Thursday night. While the runway model and the musician seemed to be having a pretty good time, Kendall’s followers and fans have taken a particular interest in the fact that the reality TV royalty appeared to be completely comfortable with the Odd Future member. So comfortable, in fact, that Kendall went out with Taco in what could only be her most casual ensemble to date.

Photographs taken of the couple show that Jenner was linking arms with Bennett as they walked around, according to a report from the Daily Mail. During her night out, Kendall rocked an oversized Aerosmith shirt under a large, red, checked button down. She paired these with a pair of plain black leggings and acid yellow Adidas trainers that she wore earlier during the day, when she was spotted leaving a dermatologist’s clinic in Beverly Hills.

The runway model was practically jewelry-free, too, wearing only a pair of medium sized earrings that were understated at best. She also styled her hair simply, tying most of it in a bun. Completing her look was a backpack that seemed to be part leather.

Apart from her casual look and her lack of jewelry, it also seemed like Kendall Jenner was not wearing any makeup at all. Earlier in the day, she was spotted leaving a dermatologist’s clinic in Beverly Hills, completely makeup-free. If the photos of her and Taco were any indication, it seemed like the 21-year-old reality TV star decided to keep her all-natural look well into the night.

It wasn’t just Kendall who was sporting an incredibly casual look, however, as Taco Bennett also wore an ensemble that screamed comfort over style. During their night out, Taco simply wore a bright blue, patterned button down shirt paired with striped jogging pants and a pair of walking shoes.

Kendall Jenner and Taco Bennett have been great friends for a while. Recently, however, rumors have begun to emerge alleging that the runway model and the musician’s friendship is starting to blossom into a full-blown romance. A recent report from Hollywood Life even stated that the two had been pretty intimate with each other during a Journey concert. Such speculations, however, remain unconfirmed as of date. Thus, these rumors must be taken with a generous helping of salt.

If the recent sighting of the couple is any indication, it seems that Kendall and Taco enjoy each other’s company a lot. Apart from this, both appear to be completely comfortable with each other, to the point where they could go out in their most casual clothes while having no care for the world. That, of course, is always a great sign.

[Featured Image by Greg Allen/AP Images]