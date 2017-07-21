Brooklyn Artist Leads The Digital Pack In Tributes For Late Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington

The loss of Chester Bennington of Linkin Park sent shockwaves through the rock community. Whether they were fans of the music or not, losing the 41-year-old singer to suicide reminded the rock community of its vulnerabilities yet again.

For the Brooklyn artist who goes by Son of a Saint, the death of Chester Bennington was an opportunity to pay tribute to him through his art.

“For the first time I’m actually posting a piece I created that really means a lot,” he said. “Linkin Park was a band that got me through my high school years. The death of Chester Bennington was sad, but let’s learn from it. If you suffer from depression, TALK TO SOMEONE. We’re human so we’re flawed, and it doesn’t mean you gotta do it alone.”

Son of a Saint is, perhaps, best known for his “superhero mashups,” where he takes a famous person and re-imagines them as a superhero — sometimes of their choice, sometimes of his design. For example, when model Nick Bateman said, in an interview, that he wanted to be cast as the superhero, Gambit, Son of a Saint created the concept design for that very idea. He also created concept art of model Amy Jackson as Captain Marvel, actress Sofia Vergara as Wonder Woman, and Disney star Drake Bell as Batman’s sidekick, Robin.

Check out some of his other work below.

As for Chester Bennington; with more details emerging about his suicide, it becomes increasingly obvious that his death was a tragedy. As CNN reports, many in the rock community stand to learn a lot from a life that was taken so soon; especially one whose life ended on Chris Cornell’s birthday, who also committed suicide recently.

“Pain and angst create great music. But considering the phenomenal artists we have lost in the past few years to suicide and inner demons, it is long past time to prioritize real mental health over the sporadic catharsis of bars and chords. I hope there is a lesson that can be learned in the deaths of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington. We need to support our artists to be healthy and loved even when they evolve out of the sadness that inspired our favorite songs. Depending on pain to create is a dangerous road to travel.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Chester Bennington in this difficult time. Leave your thoughts about Chester Bennington and this memorial artwork in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Son of a Saint Productions]