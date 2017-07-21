On Thursday night, the Roloffs enjoyed a game night! Zach and his wife, Tori, got together with Zach’s brother, Jacob, and his girlfriend, Isabel Rock, for some serious fun. And, of course, baby Jackson was there too, getting to spend some quality time with his mom, dad, and uncle (and maybe his soon-to-be aunt).

Fans really loved watching Tori Roloff’s Instagram story and seeing Zach and Tori spending some quality time with Jacob and Isabel. They were all hanging around the dining room table playing a friendly game of Rummikub. For those who may be unfamiliar, the tile-based game is essentially a combination of rummy and mahjong.

A seemingly competitive Tori filmed her husband asking him if he was losing, clearly having a little bit of fun taunting her man! “You losing, bro?” she asked him while filming from her phone. Unfortunately. Tori didn’t share who the winner was, but all money is on her!

In one video on Tori’s Instagram story, Zach asks whose turn it is while holding his newborn. Tori responds, “it’s J’s turn,” and Zach asks, “oh, is it mine?” thinking that his wife was joking that it was Jackson’s turn (they often refer to him as baby J or just J). Everyone at the table laughed as Tori explained, “not that J.” It was actually Jacob’s turn to play!

The next morning, Tori posted a very sweet photo of Jacob holding his nephew while the two couples were out to grab some breakfast. The family bonding time was great to see and was really welcomed by fans. Since Jacob Roloff no longer takes part in his family’s reality show, Little People, Big World, some people tend to think that he has a strained relationship with his siblings, but that’s not actually the case.

Although Jacob has been very outspoken about his opinions when it comes to the popular TLC show, it looks like he has a good relationship with his family and that he’s coming around to be a part of his nephew’s life, which is awesome.

