Florida Teens Mock Drowning Man As They Film His Death

“Oh, he just died,” is one of the disturbing things that can be heard in a graphic video filmed by a group of teens as a disabled man drowns to death. The —surprisingly not illegal situation happened in Cocoa, FL. on July 9, when 32-year-old Jamel Dunn sadly passed away after apparently falling into a fenced-off pond.

In the video, which doesn’t show any of the teens, Dunn — who was disabled — appears to be struggling to stay afloat and screaming for help. None of the teens offered to help; instead, they only made fun of him and cursed at him for getting in the water.

“Get out of the water, you’re gonna die,” can be heard towards the beginning of the video.

“We’re not gonna help your a**.”

The teens continue mocking the man and even question what made him go in with all his clothes on, possibly not realizing that Dunn was disabled. In the minute-long video, you can see Jamel’s head going in and out of the water, and at a certain point, you can even hear him screaming for help until it eventually disappears underwater.

Dunn’s cries for help were not only ignored by the teens — who made no attempt to rescue him or even contact emergency services — but they even began laughing at him, mocking his attempts to keep himself alive. Toward the end of the video, one of the teens can be heard saying, “Oh, he just died.”

“The kids were at the park that day smoking marijuana and apparently saw him walk into the water,” said Yvonne Martinez, a Cocoa Police Department spokesperson.

Dunn was reported missing by his girlfriend on July 9, after he mysteriously disappeared from her driveway while she made a short run to a nearby store. His body was found in the pond on July 14.

Shortly after his body was found, the video surfaced on social media and was eventually shared with Florida Today by the Brevard County State Attorney’s Office.

The State Attorney’s Office said that “while the incident depicted on the recording does not give rise to sufficient evidence to support criminal prosecution under Florida statutes, we can find no moral justification for either the behavior of persons heard on the recording or the deliberate decision not to render aid to Mr. Dunn.”

Simone Scott, who has identified herself as the victim’s sister, shared her thoughts on social media, raising an important point.

“Ok i agree they don’t have to help but they should’ve CALLED FOR HELP (911).”

[Featured Image by Dejan Kolar/iStock]