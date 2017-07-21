Nicki Minaj Relationship Addressed On Meek Mill’s New Album ‘Wins & Losses’: ‘Don’t Ask Me About’ Her

Nicki Minaj’s relationship with Meek Mill was addressed on his new album, Wins & Losses, which was just released. The rapper spat things like “don’t ask me about” her, and he disputed her claim that she “cut” him by adding he gladly said “adios.”

Meek Mill’s new album, Wins & Losses, dropped on Friday. The Philadelphia rapper said that the project was basically just him “breaking down the wins and losses” of his life, according to a statement Meek made.

On the track, “1942 Flows,” Mill mentions his relationship with Nicki Minaj, saying that he “cut her off” and “it’s killing her.”

“Try to crucify me like I’m Jesus the way she cross me.”

He continues to call out Nicki in the third verse, saying he’s “busy,” so when you see him out, “don’t ask me about no Nicki,” Complex noted.

In the final verse, he addressed the reports that she ended the relationship, to which he responded, “heard that b**ch say she cut me, I was like adios.”

“In the field, knock ’em down, it look like dominos.”

Nicki Minaj had a popular song in 2010 called “Girls Fall Like Dominoes,” which is likely what he was referring to in his lyrics.

OUT NOW!!!! #winsandlosses A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 21, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Meek brought up the female rapper again on the Wins & Losses track, “Never Lose.” He seemed to be referencing Nicki Minaj’s diss track for Remy Ma, “No Frauds,” as well as her 2010 collaboration with Kanye West, “Monster.”

The 30-year-old rapper said that she turned “her back like a fraud,” which showed him the “real monster.”

He also makes a reference to a “b**ch” who left him with a “heavy heart” on the song, “Heavy Heart.”

One more mention of Nicki appeared on “F**k That Check Up,” saying: “Ever put a pop b**ch on a block list?”

On Thursday, the day before he dropped Wins & Losses, Meek made an appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning.” The rapper discussed the Safaree Samuels and Drake beef he got caught up in this year, as well as Remy Ma’s Nicki Minaj diss track, “Shether.”

WINS AND LOSSES OUT NOW! A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

Having just turned 30, Meek Mill said that he is focused on being a “positive, grown-man, get-to-the-money type vibe.” He added that he has to “live real life, too” and that it was “OK to put your phone down.”

Most recently, Meek was spotted out with Minaj’s nemesis, Love & Hip Hop: New York star and female rapper, Cardi B.

Mill posted a photo of the two throwing up signs on a rooftop on Thursday, saying “If I don’t speak I don’t f#%k wit youuuuu @iamcardib,” which are lyrics from her song, “Bodak Yellow,” according to Hollywood Life.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images]