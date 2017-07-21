One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has released his new track titled “Back to You,” which features American singer Bebe Rexha.

Although it’s Tomlinson’s song, he doesn’t begin singing until the first minute of “Back to You,” allowing Rexha to open the song. In an interview with BBC hours before the song’s official debut, the 25-year-old singer revealed that they did record a version where he sings first, but he ultimately decided to go with the one where Bebe Rexha starts, as they thought it would be the best for the song.

“With the emotion she gives it, and the way she opens up the song, it always had to be her, really,” Tomlinson explained.

The father of one also revealed that he’s nervous about how fans will react to “Back to You.” He reflected that his mission with this new pursuit is to “not write these Hollywood-esque songs that talk about some unfathomable crazy love story.” Instead, Tomlinson wanted to write songs that are real, honest, and to the point. He mentioned that he looks up to the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Oasis, and he loves how they tell stories in an effortless manner.

“Back to You,” as explained by Tomlinson, brings to the fore a sensitive subject matter, which is a person finding his/her way back to someone he/she shouldn’t be together with at all. In the collaboration, Tomlinson and Rexha sing about a dysfunctional relationship.

“You stress me out, you kill me / You drag me down, you f*** me up,” Tomlinson sings in the pre-chorus.

While Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha sing about a tumultuous relationship in “Back to You,” the “Me, Myself & I” singer shared that Tomlinson was a joy to work with, describing the British heartthrob as “really sweet and kind.”

Rexha told EW that Tomlinson was nice to her team and showed no signs of any ego or being a diva. “He seemed really down to earth and centered. Just a normal guy,” she praised the pop crooner.

The “Back to You” music video was shot in Doncaster, England, Tomlinson’s hometown.

Tomlinson has written about 50 songs for his upcoming album, which he’s hopeful will be out by the end of this year, E! News reported. Many of the songs are about his on-again girlfriend, Eleanor Calder. However, he clarified that “Back to You” is not about his real-life relationship.

Tomlinson first started dating the British fashion blogger in September 2011, but they split in March 2015. After they parted ways, Louis Tomlinson was linked to other women, including The Originals actress, Danielle Campbell.

According to the singer, fans will discover his journey of the past three years in the album, as the songs were written in chronological order. It will start with his final outing with One Direction to his crazy partying days to ending full circle with his reunion with Calder.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Sun, Tomlinson revealed that his mother’s last wish was for him to make peace with former bandmate, Zayn Malik.

Tomlinson shared that his mother, Johannah Deakin, asked him to make up with Malik before she passed away after a hard-fought battle with Leukemia.

Tomlinson and Malik were very close when they were still in One Direction together. The “Just Hold On” singer said Malik was his go-to person if he wanted to lark around. However, their relationship went awry after they got into a heated Twitter exchange following Zayn Malik’s departure from the group in 2015.

When Deakin died in December 2016, Malik sent his love to Tomlinson and his family through a Twitter post. Tomlinson belatedly revealed that he quietly met up with Malik before his mother’s death in order to reconcile.

Despite what happened to the group, Tomlinson said there’s still a lot of “brotherly love” between the members of One Direction.

He said, “I like to think naively that we are better friends than maybe we were in the past.”

