‘Alaskan Bush People’: Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown Shares New Family Photo, Fans Give Ami Hope Of Surviving Cancer

Alaskan Bush People star Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown took to social media on Thursday to share a new family photo, and fan comments on the photo give Ami Brown hope of surviving late stage lung cancer. Rumors were swirling before Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People premiered on the Discovery Channel in June that Ami Brown was suffering from an illness, and the Brown family confirmed a lung cancer diagnosis during this season’s episodes. Although not many new episodes aired during Season 7, fans of Alaskan Bush People follow the Brown family on social media looking for any new updates on the health of mom Ami, who’s reportedly undergoing a rigorous cancer treatment plan in California.

The Discovery Channel has been posting fan well-wishes on the official Alaskan Bush People Facebook page, and second-oldest Brown family sibling Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown, 32, posted a new family photo on the @JoshuaBamBamBrown Facebook page. The new photo that Joshua originally uploaded to an album titled “The Adventures of Mr. Brown” on Thursday afternoon has since been liked and reacted to by thousands of Alaskan Bush People fans who want Brown family matriarch Ami Brown, 52, to heal from her “terrible cancer,” which is advanced lung cancer, as previously reported by People Magazine.

On last Wednesday’s new episode of Alaskan Bush People, oncologists reportedly confirmed that Ami Brown suffers from “stage 3B lung cancer,” as shown in a video clip that’s posted on another People Magazine article from Wednesday. Very Well shared that stage 3B lung cancer means that the cancer cells have spread to nearby tissue and is usually not curable. The article goes on to say that surgery is “not possible” with stage 3B lung cancer, but it is still “very treatable” with a “wide range of treatments.”

“In time, a 3B lung cancer is reduced in size enough with chemotherapy and radiation that surgery—and hence, the chance of a cure—may be possible.”

Alaskan Bush People executive producer Sheila McCormack broke down Ami Brown’s cancer treatment in simpler terms for the Brown family siblings during last Wednesday’s all-new episode, saying that Ami Brown will be treated with radiation and chemotherapy for six weeks and beyond — five days a week for six weeks of direct radiation therapy, along with once a week four-hour treatments of chemotherapy after that. Joshua “Bam” Brown listened intently to McCormack “interpret” Ami’s treatment plan, adding that her cancer diagnosis is the “most difficult thing” the nine-member Brown family has ever gone through “because of who it’s happening to.”

According to the previously mentioned Very Well article, the life expectancy for people suffering from stage 3 lung cancer depends on the person’s age and overall health. The “median life expectancy” for an average person dealing with stage 3 lung cancer is “around 15 months.” But Ami Brown has had other health issues for a while, according to a Radar Online article from late 2015 that shared that Ami also suffers from degenerative arthritis in her neck. That health issue alone already limited Ami’s ability to work and live in the Alaskan Bush like she used to, which is the entire premise behind the Brown family’s long-running reality TV series, Alaskan Bush People, on the Discovery Channel.

Alaskan Bush People fans commented well-wishes and prayers for Ami on Joshua’s recent family photo that shows all of the members of the Brown family, except for Gabe, 27, gathering around Ami. Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown tagged the photo with #Family, and hundreds of fans offered words of hope and stories of hope for surviving lung cancer.

“Praying for Ami, a year ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 lung and liver cancer today I’m cancer free, I know it’s scary but keep your faith.”

"She's the foundation the house is built on." #AlaskanBushPeople pic.twitter.com/0dhDwWoRXE — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) June 22, 2017

Despite rumors that the Browns are currently in Colorado building a new Browntown for upcoming seasons of Alaskan Bush People, a Facebook fan page for Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown shared a photo that someone took in California just three days ago. The photo is captioned with thanks to members of the Brown family for “taking time out to talk to me and my brother tonight.”

The last episode of Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People aired on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel. Episode 5 was an entirely new episode that showed Ami’s cancer treatment options, along with Matt’s “accidental explosion” in Alaska. Not yet known is whether there will be another new season of Alaskan Bush People, but Season 7 reportedly gave ABP record-number ratings with over 2 million viewers, according to TV By The Numbers.

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People/Facebook]