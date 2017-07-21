Melania Trump Called Beautiful 3 Times By Corey Lewandowski, Who Says She Speaks 5, 6, Or 7 Languages [Video]

First Lady Melania Trump’s new wax figure in Madrid, Spain, might not be winning a ton of fans, as reported by the Inquisitr, but Melania still has a fan in Corey Lewandowski. The former campaign manager of President Donald Trump can be seen in a Fox & Friends video from Wednesday, July 19, where Lewandowski gushed about how “stunningly beautiful” Melania is in his eyes. Mrs. Trump was called “beautiful” at least three times in 40 seconds as Corey defended President Trump’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 Summit in Germany. He also spoke about Melania sitting next to Putin.

As reported by AOL, Corey called Melania “our best representative, who is stunningly beautiful and incredibly intelligent.” Melania was placed next to Putin by the German chancellor, according to Lewandowski, who went on to praise Melania for speaking five, six, or seven languages as Lewandowski continued to defend President Trump, praise Melania, and rail against the mainstream media. Corey continued to claim that there was nothing between the meetings with Trump and Putin, claiming that all the focus on Russia was something invented by the media. Instead, Corey insisted that President Trump’s dealings with Russia were a positive maneuver that could help both countries defeat ISIS.

As reported by Vogue, it wasn’t lost on viewers that Corey focused on Melania’s beauty as he spoke of President Trump walking over and seeing his “beautiful wife” and having a conversation with the first lady during the G20. The video of the interview with Corey on Fox & Friends can be viewed below.

However, despite Lewandowski’s claims that the beautiful Melania speaks five, six, or even as many as seven languages, according to CBS News, Melania says she speaks Serbian, French, German, English, and her native Slovenian.

The video with Corey calling Melania “incredibly beautiful” and “incredibly intelligent” has caused a bit of controversy online. Certain social media users are claiming that Lewandowski has a crush on Melania because of the way he kept speaking of her beauty. Others are writing that Corey was too focused on Melania’s looks, more so than her other attributes.

[Featured Image by Martin Bureau/AP Images]