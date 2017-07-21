Kim Kardashian Wears See-Through Netted Jumpsuit On Date With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian wore an extremely revealing see-through, netted jumpsuit while out on a date with Kanye West in Beverly HIlls on Wednesday night.

One of her most revealing outfits ever

The reality star and her rapper husband stepped out for a night on the town this week, and Kim left very little to the imagination.

Kim Kardashian wore one of her most daring ensembles ever, giving paparazzi and onlookers a full view through the sheer netted top.

The 36-year-old also displayed her toned tummy in the super low-cut top. It was difficult to tell what the outfit consisted of, but it appeared to be a netted jumpsuit with cut-out details and a pair of navy shorts with strategic slits.

Kim wore a pair of clear strappy sandal heels. She has been sporting the style all summer.

The mother-of-two wore her hair in soft waves and wore natural-looking makeup consisting of beige eye shadow and nude lip gloss.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted getting into a black SUV, but Kanye West was not photographed.

A fashionable week in Beverly Hills

Kardashian has had a busy week full of social obligations with some ensembles that were risque, but they were not as revealing as her outfit on Wednesday.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

The day before on Tuesday, Kim had her cleavage on display as well in a gold crop top and tight pants. She was photographed leaving LaScalla in Beverly Hills after having dinner with her friend, Allison Azoff.

SPAM A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Monday night, the KKW Beauty mogul attended a viewing of War For The Planet Of The Apes with Kanye in Sherman Oaks, California. She wore a sheer tank top that night as well.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Kim has been enjoying showing off her slimmer figure this summer. The reality star lost 70 pounds after giving birth to her son Saint in 2015.

After being photographed in series of unflattering, unedited photos while in a bikini on vacation in Mexico, Kardashian told the women of The View that she became even more committed to her diet and exercise.

On Thursday, the Selfish author shared with her fans on social media that they had restocked her KKW contour kit after all four shades sold out.

“The @kkwbeauty Crème Contour & Highlight Kits are restocking now at KKWBEAUTY.COM,” she wrote alongside an image of a few of the contouring makeup kits on Instagram.

Restock of Crème Contour & Highlight Kit today 12pm pst KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

What did you think about Kim Kardashian’s revealing outfit she wore to dinner on Wednesday? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Staff/Getty Images]