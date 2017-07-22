Kim Kardashian Reportedly In Crisis Mode Over Cocaine & Pot Rumors And Shockingly Racy Party Video Leak

Kim Kardashian reportedly has gone into crisis mode after allegedly feeling infuriated and embarrassed by allegations that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star used cocaine and marijuana. In addition, Kim is alleged to be upset by snippets of a leaked video with her former sex tape partner Ray J showing her in shockingly racy party mode. Fans worried about Kardashian’s stress level may be relieved to learn, however, that her mother and manager (alias “momager”) Kris Jenner is reportedly ready to do damage control for her famous daughter.

Radar Online spilled the news about Kim’s alleged fury and her momager’s reported response in a drama-packed headline, and claimed that the Keeping Up with The Kardashians diva and momager Kris were scrambling around to find a way to save the alleged damage done to Kardashian’s career.

As the Inquisitr reported, recently leaked videos showed Kardashian in intense party mode, and it was her former boyfriend and sex tape partner Ray J, not her husband Kanye West, who was partying with Kim. In the wake of the video leaks showing her “partying hard,” Kardashian is feeling embarrassed as well as angry, an insider told Radar Online.

In addition to the shocking party scenes, the leaked video from the past reportedly shows Kim allegedly smoking what Radar claimed “looked like marijuana.” The party mode video reportedly stars Kardashian with her former boyfriend Ray J, with whom she infamously filmed a sex tape in 2003 at age 23, in Mexico.

“Kim’s biggest fear was that she was going to have to relive the Ray J drama, and now she is,” said the source.

The insider also claimed that Kardashian feels the leaked video allows the public to see another side of her, making her reportedly feel “just devastated” by her situation in the wake of the video.

“Kim feels incredibly humiliated by everything that has come out about her in these past couple of weeks,” revealed the source, identified as an individual who is close to the 36-year-old wife of Kanye, 39.

“[Kim is] in crisis mode.”

Who are you going to call when it’s crisis time? While some might yell “Ghostbusters,” Kim and other members of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan are known for turning to the ultimate momager, Kris Jenner. At 61, Jenner is still going strong, and the source shared that Kris is “desperately” attempting to perform “serious” damage control to salvage Kardashian’s allegedly “sinking career.”

As to what the damage control involves, Kris and Kim reportedly are plotting a come-back program that will showcase Kardashian performing work for as-yet unnamed “more charitable causes. In addition, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly will be challenging those drug allegations by taking a stand against drug use, said the insider.

“[Kardashian will be] speaking out against drugs and alcohol in an attempt to keep her image classy.”

In addition to the allegations that the leaked party video showed Kim using marijuana, fans recently claimed that they saw indications that Kardashian was using cocaine. The video posted by Kim that led to those claims showed two white lines that fans thought were from drug use.

Just a marble table ???????????? pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

As the Inquisitr pointed out, the hotly contested argument between Kardashian and her fans over cocaine allegations went viral, attracting more Americans than Trump’s Russian scandal. Kim initially claimed that the white lines were candy residue from treats that she had gotten her children North West and Saint, but then later provided proof that the lines were embedded in a marble table.

Some still weren’t convinced, but others found the progress of the cocaine claims, followed by Kardashian’s candy alibi, followed by a marble table defense, amusing.

“I too often mix up my pixie stix with my marble tables,” wrote one fan.

