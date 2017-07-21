Justin Bieber Joins List of Artists Blacklisted In China

Is it too late for Justin Bieber to say sorry? Apparently so, as Beijing’s Culture Bureau has banned the Canadian pop star from performing in China. According to BBC, the ministry released a statement saying that it was not appropriate to allow entertainers to perform who have engaged in “bad behavior.”

Justin last performed in Beijing in 2013 where he was seen stripping on stage to reveal his bare torso. Media coverage also centered on him being carried up the steps of the Great Wall of China, and riding a Segway shirtless through the streets. He was due to return to the country this year, but no dates have been announced.

The ministry’s statement is in response to fans that are asking about why Bieber’s concert may have been canceled. According to CNN, the statement, dated July 18, cited Justin’s series of misbehaviors while living abroad and during his performances in China as a cause for public resentment. It added that while Justin is a gifted singer, he is also a controversial foreign performer. With several run-ins with the law, like drag racing in a Lamborghini while drunk, the ministry deemed the pop star unsuitable for Chinese ears.

“To regulate the domestic entertainment market and purify its environment, we find it inappropriate to bring in performers with bad behaviors.”

(1) Justin at the Great Wall of China today in Beijing, China ( September 30th, 2013 ) pic.twitter.com/qe5HNv7dyb — Justin Bieber News™ (@_PurposeUpdates) September 30, 2013

Meanwhile, when CNN reached out to a Chinese ticketing website selling tickets to Bieber’s September 16 and 23 concerts in Beijing and Shanghai, the staff was not aware of any cancelation. They were also not aware of the government’s decision to ban the pop star from performing in Beijing. However, the website staffer said that if full approval doesn’t come through, they would refund all purchased tickets in full.

A source at the Shanghai cultural authority told CNN that Shanghai would probably ban Bieber’s performance as well, given that Beijing has already made the decision.

According to the Guardian, Justin is now part of an illustrious list of foreign artists who are banned from China and its potentially vast music industry. The list includes Maroon 5, Oasis, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Bon Jovi, Linkin Park and Bjork. These artists were blacklisted for political reasons, though, and not for “bad behavior.”

The “Love Yourself” singer is currently on his third world tour, and he is set to perform in Asia with shows scheduled in Japan, India, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

[Featured Image by KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]