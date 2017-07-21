Justine Damond Murder: Minneapolis Police Chief Calls Her Death ‘Unnecessary’

Justine Damond has been making headlines for a little less than a week. Last Saturday night, she was shot and killed after making a 911 call about a possible assault in progress. Damond, whose legal name is Justine Ruszczyk, was set to be a bride next month. The incident is under investigation, with the offending officer refusing to speak to investigators. Mohamed Noor reportedly fired at Damond from the passenger seat of the police car while she was speaking with his partner at the driver’s side window. Both officers were placed on administrative leave directly following the shooting.

Yesterday, the Minneapolis police chief finally spoke out publicly about the murder of Justine Damond. She had previously been on vacation, but returned Thursday and held a press conference. Janee Harteau said Justine Damond “didn’t have to die.” While these sentiments may echo those of residents, some believe her vague statements weren’t enough to calm the anger that is happening as a result of the shooting. According to People, Janee Harteau urged Mohamed Noor to cooperate with the investigation, since he is the only one with answers. As of now, he is still refusing to answer any questions, but his partner has already taken the necessary steps to clear his name.

We want to know the truth about what happened to Justine Damond. #JusticeForJustine #JustineDamond pic.twitter.com/MhW4jb9uvL — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 19, 2017

The family of Justine Damond is grieving this extraordinary loss. She was set to get married next month to Don Damond. While they weren’t legally married, she had taken on his last name before everything was official. Damond’s son discussed Justine’s murder in a video that was posted all over social media. He was very upset and talked about how he lost his best friend. Don Damond expressed concern to Police Chief Harteau about this incident affecting people who will now be fearful to call 911. She did acknowledge his concern, saying she “understands why the fear exists.”

MN cop, Mohamed Noor, shot Justine Damond thru window from passenger seat, as Justine talked to cop in drivers seat https://t.co/0XtdtxD3Ci — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 19, 2017

There has been grave concern about the officers not turning on their body cams while both were wearing them. It would have given a clearer look into the killing of Justine Damond. Now, the family is mourning a soon-to-be wife, daughter, mother, and a human being who was loved by many. Her family was in Australia, where she had moved from to be with Don Damond. As they await answers, this case haunts followers, as the longer Mohamed Noor stays quiet, the less chance the family will see for justice for Justine.

Janee Harteau has acknowledged the severity of the issue at hand, including the irresponsible and tragic way Mohamed Noor acted. She backed her assessment of the officer as qualified but did mention that the incident should not have happened. As Justine’s family picks up the pieces, nothing can be done to replace what they have lost.

[Featured Image by Kristen Gelineau/AP Images]