Amy Roloff Shares Pictures Of Summer Vacation Before Gearing Up For Another Season Of LPBW

Amy Roloff is enjoying her summer vacation, posting photos on Instagram of herself and her friends enjoying these warm summer days while they last.

The mother of the Little People, Big World clan has had a busy summer, traveling around the country, working on her side projects, and generally living life to the fullest. A week or so ago, as reported by the Inquisitr, she stopped by her old stomping grounds in Michigan – where she grew up – to catch up with her parents in the Upper Peninsula. The northern region of Michigan is popular with retirees, outdoorsmen, and summer travelers.

A few days earlier, she posted a pic of herself and boyfriend Chris Marek joining friends Darlene and Brad on their boat, enjoying a day on Lake Michigan.

And when she hasn’t been traveling, she’s been keeping busy with some of her side projects. As you may or may not know, Amy has a charitable foundation that takes up quite a bit of her time. And on top of all of that, she’s got a couple of food hustles going on. Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen sells bread and other treats, some them made from the crops grown on Roloff Farms.

Now, it appears shes back in her home state of Oregon, taking it easy and enjoying these hot summer days, if her latest Instagram posts are to be believed.

In the first pic, she shows herself and some unidentified friends enjoying an outdoor concert in the town of Lake Oswego.

A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Jul 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

In the next, she’s holding a toy seal and a life preserver from a ship with a toy shark on top, while sitting with her toes in a pool.

That’s kind of a weird way to promote Shark Week, Amy, but your point is taken.

Meanwhile, Amy has been keeping busy with the comings and goings of her family. Daughter Molly is getting married soon, and the family recently celebrated her bridal shower. Daughter-in-law Audrey is expecting in a couple of months, and grandson Jackson Kyle is growing like a weed.

Looks like it’s been a good summer for the Little People, Big World clan’s matriarch.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]