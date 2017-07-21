‘The Bachelorette’ Suitor Peter Gets Death Threats After Refusing To Tell Rachel Lindsay He Loves Her

Peter Kraus has been nothing but upfront during his time on The Bachelorette, but it isn’t winning him points with some viewers of the ABC reality show. Peter has revealed that he has been the target of death threats ever since ABC aired his hometown date with Rachel Lindsay. In a comment posted to a photo on his Instagram page, Kraus revealed that his reluctance to commit to Rachel during their extended period of alone time in Wisconsin has some viewers up in arms.

During the hometown date to Madison, Wisconsin, Rachel asked Peter whether he was ready to propose to her if he should reach the final two, but he was unable to make that commitment to The Bachelorette star. Kraus told Lindsay that the thought of getting down on one knee in a few weeks was “terrifying” and admitted he’s not one to make “rash decisions.” Peter’s mom didn’t help matters when she told Rachel that her son could be ready for a commitment but was “not necessarily” ready for marriage.

Peter also avoided telling Rachel that he loves her, something that eventually ousted contestant Dean Unglert even did. While he still received a rose from Rachel Lindsay, Kraus now says some angry Internet trolls have responded to his reluctance with “hate and anger and even now death threats via social media and email.”

In a comment to a photo he posted after the episode aired, Peter responded to the backlash, explaining that he had really only been on two dates with Rachel at the time the episode was filmed. Kraus also reminded his haters that he has repeatedly stated that he does not “take those three words lightly” and that he wasn’t given the benefit of time to get to know Rachel before heading to his hometown with The Bachelorette beauty.

“All I can say is that I am sorry to those who wanted me to tell Rachel that I was in love with her tonight after what was essentially two dates,” Peter wrote.

“As I stated many times on the show before, I do not take those three words lightly, as once they are said they can never be taken back, and to the person that you choose to say them to, they can hold enormous weight… I did not realize that being honest and forthright with my feelings and emotions and allowing her to make an informed decision based off of me being as open as possible, as hard as it was for me to go through, would warrant such hate and anger and even now death threats via social media and email.”

Kraus added that he hopes people understood that he is all about “spreading love” and he wished that “people could see that, rather than take me down so violently and without regard to the fact that I am still human.”

Peter also said that while he is happy to share his experience with Bachelorette fans, the hateful words from some viewers have deeply hurt and affected him.

Peter Kraus has been a fan favorite and a Bachelorette frontrunner ever since he went on the first one-on-one date with Rachel Lindsay and got the seal of approval from her dog, Copper. Now, some fans are giving him hate— just because he refuses to say he’s in love.

Take a look at the video below to see Peter Kraus on his hometown date with Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette.

[Featured Image by RW/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]