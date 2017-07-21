‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For July 24-Aug 4: Steve Busts Tripp, Brady Schemes To Keep Eric And Nicole Apart

Days of Our Lives spoilers (DOOL) for the next two weeks, July 24-August 4, promise surprises and exciting news for fans.

DOOL spoilers for July 24-August 4 tease romance between Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). The affair will be a welcome reprieve for Kayla, who has been through difficult times lately at her job. Tripp (Lucas Adams) set her up for a blunder that made her look incompetent because he wants to avenge his mother’s death.

Tripp blames Kayla for the death of his mother, Ava (Tamara Braun).

However, Steve suspects that Tripp is up to no good, and although he hopes he is wrong about his suspicions, his instincts drive him to investigate.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Steve will make a major discovery, and Tripp (Lucas Adams) will find himself in serious trouble.

One another front, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) knows he is losing Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to Eric (Greg Vaughan), but he is unable to bear the thought of it. Driven by jealousy and anger, Brady begins scheming deviously in a last-ditch effort to hold on to Nicole, the woman he loves.

Jennifer will call out Brady when she finds out that he is trying to use her to scuttle the renewed romance between Eric and Nicole. Jennifer refuses to allow Brady to use her to keep Eric and Nicole apart.

According to the spoilers, Nicole finds Eric’s letters to her, and her heart is stirred to forgiveness by Eric’s sincere and affectionate words. The bond between the couple will be revived, and once again, the prospects of a renewed affair (“EriCole”) between the pair look very bright indeed. Fans have begged for the couple to get back together lately through tweets to head writer, Ron Carlivati,

A New Era Begins on ‘Days of our Lives’: Ron Carlivati is officially ready to hit a home-run for NBC's "Days of our… https://t.co/AFe7pdUPFR — Soap Opera Network (@SoapOperaNetwrk) July 19, 2017

The first sign that Nicole’s feelings for Eric could be reawakening came during community service at the Horton Center when she witnessed the moment that Eric helped a veteran by paying for his work.

Nicole was obviously moved by Eric’s gesture.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Gabi’s (Camila Banus) relationship appears to have hit the rocks following a flare-up. Abigail’s hospitalization adds to Chad’s distress, and he dreads losing her. However, fans can expect Abigail’s eventual recovery, and her recovery will offer an opportunity for Chad and Abigail to rekindle their relationship.

Dario’s (Jordi Vilasuso) problems deepen as police close in on him, leading to action that exposes Abigail’s (Marci Miller) life to grave danger.

Dario had managed to convince Abigail to marry him to avoid deportation, but soon after they were married, she discovered to her shock that he was involved in money laundering. When she confronted him about it and threatened to go to the police, Dario resorted to blackmail, using a photo of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) in a compromising position with Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry’s) corpse.

Abby feels compelled to protect DiMera, and her action could be the reason why her life is in grave danger.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail’s life will be in grave danger after a failed rescue attempt, but the circumstances surrounding the escapade are uncertain, although it appears that Dario will be involved.

With Salem Police closing in on him, Dario will become desperate. He is convinced that he loves Abigail and wants to keep her, yet he wants to hold on to his ill-gotten wealth after Abigail threatened to go to the police.

Abigail for her part still loves Chad, and the two appear to be on the path to reconciliation, despite Abigail being married to Dario as a favor.

Did Dario resort to kidnapping Abigail to avoid losing her? Will Chad come to her rescue as fans have been speculating?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]