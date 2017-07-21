Duggar Family News: Jessa Duggar’s IG Shows Henry Possibly Teething, Spurgeon Swimming In Oversized Shorts

Mr. Squishels might need to take a quick trip to the Seewald family’s laundry area soon. Jessa Duggar Seewald recently updated her Instagram Story, sharing a candid video and a couple of photos featuring her two kids, Baby Henry and his big brother, Spurgeon. Needless to say, Jessa’s latest post on the social media platform is overflowing with cuteness.

Uploaded recently, the candid video and photos uploaded by Jessa were incredibly adorable. First off was Baby Henry, who was depicted in a short video clip biting and sucking the living daylights out of his favorite stuffed giraffe, Mr. Squishels. Throughout the entire clip, Henry could be seen biting the stuffed animal with much determination, before deciding to suck on Mr. Squishels’ ear instead.

From what could be determined from Henry’s actions towards his favorite stuffed animal, it appears that the youngest of Jessa Duggar Seewald’s growing family is teething. As stated by WebMD, teething among babies usually starts when infants are about six months old, though some children begin teething much earlier. Considering that Henry Seewald was born February this year, the time does seem right for Henry’s baby teeth to start developing.

If Henry’s appearance on Jessa’s recently shared video is any indication, it appears like the rapidly growing baby is as healthy as he could be. Henry’s arms are quite chubby, and his skin seems to be absent of any rashes. Overall, the youngest of Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald’s children appears to be a normal, happy and healthy child.

Apart from posting the cute clip of Henry possibly teething on his favorite stuffed toy, Jessa also shared a couple of adorable pictures featuring her firstborn son, Spurgeon. The eldest Seewald child could be seen having fun in the pool. Amusingly, Jessa admitted that Spurgeon did not have his swimming shorts with him, resulting in the eldest Seewald son borrowing a pair of shorts that were three sizes too big.

If the first photo from Jessa’s Instagram Story is any indication, however, it appears that Spurgeon did not mind swimming in oversized swimming shorts at all. As could be seen in one of Jessa’s uploaded images, Spurgy was having a great time in the pool nonetheless, splashing around while rocking his trademark full head of curly blond hair.

Jessa Duggar, her husband Ben Seewald, as well as their two children, Spurgeon and Henry, are featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series Counting On, which airs every Monday night on TLC.

