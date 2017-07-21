‘Southpaw Regional Wrestling’: WWE’s Parody Video Series Gets A New Cast Member, And He’s ‘Phenomenal’

Remember the first season of Southpaw Regional Wrestling? WWE had a surprise hit with that YouTube series from earlier this year, which parodied 1980s regional territories in the U.S., as well as the outlandishly old-school gimmicks of the era. And with a second season coming up, it would seem that new WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is joining the Southpaw cast, and he appears to have had a great time filming the segments.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast, Styles admitted that he would be joining the cast of Southpaw Regional Wrestling, whose first season cast was primarily made up of SmackDown Live wrestlers. The parody show is hosted by faux announcers John Cena (as Lance Catamaran) and Fandango (as Chett Chetterfield), and includes several of their colleagues playing fictional 1980s regional wrestlers, including Tyler Breeze as evil banker Mr. Mackelroy, The Ascension as the Surf Dudes with Attitudes, and Luke Harper as the mysterious La Barba Grande, as noted by iDigitalTimes.

Quotes from his interview with Sam Roberts (h/t Wrestling Inc.) suggest that AJ Styles’ Southpaw character will be that of a car salesman named Malibu Al, who ironically hails from Louisiana.

“I don’t know if you know about Southpaw, of course, but they’ve got a new sponsor for the next season, so… He’s a big sponsor. He’s the biggest sponsor they’ve got.”

This could possibly hint at Styles replacing Ric Flair in the commercials aired on Southpaw Regional Wrestling. In WWE’s first batch of Southpaw episodes, Flair was playing a “paid Ric Flair impersonator” in the Kentucky Fried Chicken “Georgia Gold” commercials that doubled as plugs for an actual, present-day KFC product. The Malibu Al “Car Emporium” ads, on the other hand, will be just as fictional as the wrestlers who make up the Southpaw roster.

Fictional or not, it looks like the “Phenomenal One” will be playing a character who’s supposed to be Southpaw Regional Wrestling’s “biggest sponsor” – a new one to correspond to a new season of YouTube episodes.

In another interesting note, AJ Styles’ character on Southpaw appears to be based on his real name, Allen Jones, much like Lana’s character Christian Joy is based on the fact that she’s Catherine Joy “CJ” Perry in real life. Likewise, Karl Anderson’s Southpaw role as Chad 2 Badd is a nod to his birth name, Chad Allegra.

