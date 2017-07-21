T-Mobile has released a new firmware update for its variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The update is 130MB in size and it bumps both the phones’ security patch level to July 1, 2017, according to a screenshot posted on GSM Arena. The post further shared that the newest software reportedly includes a UMTS 911-related change.

Expect to receive the firmware version G950USQU1AQGA if you own the T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S8. The larger variant, on the other hand, should get the G955USQU1AQGA software. The update can be done automatically over the air (OTA), thus a stable Wi-fi or data connection is required. Once the firmware is ready for download and installation, make sure to have at least 50 percent remaining battery power and enough phone storage for the update to push through.

Apparently, this is the second Samsung Galaxy S8 update rolled out by the American carrier for this month. On July 8, T-Mobile dropped a firmware which brought in Bixby improvements, DIGITS update, and a Qualcomm update fixing the issue with the microphone, alongside other system enhancements, T-Mobile’s support page specified.

As for other Samsung Galaxy S8 news, the Coral Blue version of the 2017 flagship device is available in the United States beginning today, July 21. Via a post on the official Samsung Newsroom page, the South Korean tech conglomerate announced that Best Buy will be the sole retailer to offer this color option, aside from Samsung’s official website.

Looking for a Coral Blue #GalaxyS8 or S8+?@BestBuy is the only U.S. retailer who has it. https://t.co/edtUreoS5d pic.twitter.com/GHnvN3Dieo — Best Buy News (@BBYNews) July 19, 2017

Best Buy will be retailing both the unlocked and carrier versions (Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T) of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and its larger model, according to Samsung’s U.S. Newsroom. A promo is currently being held by the retail giant promising savings of up to $400 when customers avail and “activate with a monthly installment plan or choose an unlocked version” of Samsung’s latest mobile offering.

Unlike Best Buy, the Korean smartphone manufacturer is only offering the unlocked model of the Coral Blue Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus via its official online store.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus hit the shelves in April with features such as the dedicated digital assistant service called Bixby, a 12MP dual-pixel primary camera, Infinity Display, among others. Aside from Coral Blue, other color options existing for this phone are Midnight Black, Arctic Silver and Orchid Gray.

[Featured Image by C Flanigan/Getty Images for Samsung]