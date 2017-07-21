Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s Engagement Photos Released, What Do They Reveal About This Couple?

More nuptials are happening soon as Joseph Duggar and his fiancé, Kendra Caldwell, will be getting married sometime this fall. They got engaged at Joy and Austin’s wedding in May and are now in the process of planning their own perfect ceremony. The reality couple just had their engagement photos posted and they reveal just how perfect they are for each other. What other tidbits can be taken from these pictures?

Dressed in casual clothes and posing in the outdoors in Arkansas, Joe and Kendra looked like they were having some fun together. The official engagement snapshots were posted on the Duggar Family website on Thursday. They were not taken by Joe’s sister, Jinger, but by a professional photographer based in Oklahoma City.

While Duggar fans don’t know too much about Kendra Caldwell just yet, these engagement pictures do reveal a few things about this cute couple. The photo session included Joe kissing Kendra’s hand and a snap of their hands formed into a heart. It looks like they are very much in love and can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.

The 22-year-old groom-to-be revealed on the Counting On special a few days ago that they didn’t hold hands before they got engaged, but they are sure not holding back now, as seen in the photos. He also said that neither one of them had uttered the words “I love you” until they had become engaged.

Joe and Kendra had a wonderful engagement photo session! We are so happy to share these with you! #19kids #19kidsandcounting #josephduggar #kendracaldwell #duggars #duggarfamily #countingon A post shared by Duggar Family (@countingontlc) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Joseph and Kendra had sat down together to talk about what courting rules they wanted to follow. Their rules are pretty much the same ones that his married sisters had followed when they were courting. No hand holding until he proposes, only side hugs until married, and definitely no kissing until they are pronounced husband and wife. While some rules may be tweaked just a little with each couple, those are the main rules that they set up for themselves.

Another thing that is revealed in the engagement photos is just how much fun Kendra seems to be. It looks like she loves to laugh and she keeps her future husband smiling. Joseph had previously commented on an episode of Counting On that he and Kendra complement each other. He admitted that he is more reserved and quiet, while his girl is a little more outgoing than he is.

???? Look at those two love birds! ???? See more photos from Joe & Kendra's engagement shoot here: https://t.co/IMlKEtPEIC pic.twitter.com/XIm3x71MJJ — TLC Network (@TLC) July 20, 2017

One particular photo that stood out as one that is a little different than the rest of the Duggar clan’s engagement photos. Joseph and Kendra are sitting down together with a Bible on their laps. This indicates that their marriage will be centered around God and their faith. This is certainly not surprising as the rest of the Duggar family feels the same way.

The wedding is rumored to be on October 7 because of a wedding registry that was supposedly set up for the Duggar son and his fiancé. However, that has not been confirmed at all. While Joseph did say that they would have a fall wedding, it is doubtful that they would post the exact date for all to see beforehand.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell's Wedding Date (and Registry!), Revealed https://t.co/XqEvq8cyyo pic.twitter.com/ddycwBq9mM — BRIDES (@brides) June 29, 2017

Remember that the same thing happened with Joy and Austin Forsyth. There was a wedding registry on Amazon that also had an October wedding date, but that was false. They actually got married in May.

What do you think of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s engagement photos?

[Featured Image by TLC/YouTube]