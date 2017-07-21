‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For July 24-28: Scout In Danger, Naxie’s Long-Awaited Reunion, And More Bad News

General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 24 tease Sam Morgan’s (Kelly Monaco) mental breakdown is going to reach its peak. Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) will be dragged into Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) dangerous plan, and Sam will not just stand in the corner and wait. It’s bound to be an exciting week in General Hospital not only in the Morgan household but for other Port Charles residents too.

Morgan Family Crisis

Sam will be occupied with the voices in her head, but her current mental state is not the only issue the family will face. General Hospital spoilers suggest Scout is going to be in a dire state which will alarm Dr. Griffin Munro. The alarming symptoms will cause Jason to worry too. The baby is not the only thing he needs to worry about right now, though. His wife is going to point a gun at Sonny, and she seems highly capable of pulling the trigger. It remains to be seen if Sam is going to hurt Sonny or it’s still all in her head. Irrespective of the case, the Morgan family will be facing tough times ahead. This will just be the beginning of their struggles with Sam’s mental state.

Naxie Reunion

Has Nathan fallen into the trap of other lonely, long distance-husbands? That's the question on today's all-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/6tCAfsteMb — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 13, 2017

General Hospital spoilers tease the highly awaited reunion between Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and Nathan (Ryan Paevey) would finally happen in next week’s episode. The couple will finally be back in each other’s arms after the long separation. Storms took some time off from GH, and she appears to be in good health. Fans are excited about seeing Naxie back together in General Hospital.

Maxie’s return will definitely make Nathan happy, but the couple’s joy upon reunion is not going to last long. General Hospital spoilers hint that the couple will face major issues shortly after Maxie arrives in Port Charles. Nathan will keep his involvement with the Ask Man Landers deal as a secret, and he will hide the details about his relationship with Amy (Risa Dorken). Spoilers suggest this decision will be a major source of conflict between Maxie and Nathan. When Maxie finds out about Nathan’s ruse, the couple is going to face a big problem. It’s bound to be exciting to see how the couple deals with this problem, and how events will unfold.

Teenage Love

Hey, West Coast: what're the odds Sonny's first impression of Oscar will be good for Joss' burgeoning relationship? #GH starts NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/cALY4sIgrK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 13, 2017

General Hospital spoilers hint someone will try to win Carly’s (Laura Wright) favor in next week’s episode, and it’s none other than Oscar (Garren Stitt). The young man is eager to change the way Carly sees him. Oscar knows Josslyn Jacks’ (Eden McCoy) mom sees him as a bad influence, and he plans to change that impression. Oscar will try to do what he can to make Carly see he is a loyal and kind kid –the total opposite of what she thinks of him. He also wants to make Carly realize he genuinely cares for Josslyn.

Other General Hospital Spoilers

The fight between Hayden (Rebecca Budig) and Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) will heat up next week. GH spoilers hint that the doctor is going to do a lot of digging, and she will find something against Hayden. It seems like Dr. Obrecht will find something to destroy Hayden. Spoilers hint Finn (Michael Easton) and Hayden are going to experience a major blow from this scheme. Their future as a couple is becoming bleaker by the moment. Finn and Hayden are not the only ones who are going to deal with a major blow next week. General Hospital spoilers tease Julian Jerome (William deVry) is going to experience a huge setback, and by the end of the week, he will feel devastated.

