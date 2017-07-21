Dean Unglert Didn’t Get A Wife, But He Got A Friend For Life With Bachelor Nation Bestie Peter Kraus

They could be the cutest couple in Bachelorette history. Dean Unglert didn’t find love with Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette, but he may have found something even more lasting: A new best friend. Dean Unglert’s heart was broken by Rachel when she sent him packing after a bizarre date in Colorado hosted by Dean’s dad, but he went home with some fond memories and a newfound friendship with fellow top four finisher, Peter Kraus.

After Dean’s stunning elimination on The Bachelorette, Kraus, who is still in the running for Rachel’s heart, took to Instagram to say how sad he was to see him go. The photo posted by Kraus shows the duo on the street during the ABC reality show’s group date to Copenhagen, Denmark, and he captioned it with an adorable tribute to their friendship, describing Dean as a brother to him.

“We shared clothes, we shared a bed, we even shared a girlfriend for a period of time, which I’m still not really sure how I’m supposed to feel about,” Kraus wrote.

“But above all that, we shared one of the best friendships of this life time. You’re like the younger brother I never wanted, but am SO glad that I now have. I love you like my own. Incredibly sad to see you go this week, but truly happy to continue this brotherhood now on the other side.”

Peter also used hashtags to describe Dean as the Batman to his Robin and the Patrick to his SpongeBob. It doesn’t get any better than that.

Dean Unglert has also revealed his affection for Peter Kraus. In an interview with E! News, Unglert said he doesn’t think he’s quite ready to take on the role as the next Bachelor star (fans are petitioning for him to be the ABC franchise’s next leading man), but he did put in a nomination for Kraus, whom he described as his “best friend.”

“Hands down, Peter Bachelor 2018, if that’s possible!” Dean told E! News.

“I don’t know if he’s engaged or not. But I would gladly concede to Peter as next Bachelor.”

It’s not surprising that Dean Unglert and Peter Kraus walked away from The Bachelorette with a friendship that could last a lifetime. In addition to their globe-trekking alone time on The Bachelorette, Dean Unglert and Peter Kraus may have bonded over their mutual disdain for Bachelorette frontrunner Dr. Bryan Abasolo. The two pals seemingly formed a mini-alliance against Abasolo during their time together on the rose-filled reality show.

In a deleted scene from The Bachelorette, Dean and Peter are seen playing chess while throwing shade at Bryan. Unglert and Kraus described the dashing doc as cocky and arrogant after boasting to the group that he was the first guy out of the original 30 suitors to kiss Rachel Lindsay.

You can see Dean Unglert and Peter Kraus talking smack about Bryan Abasolo in The Bachelorette scene below.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]