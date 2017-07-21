AMC’s ‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Premiere Date Announced, Robert Kirkman Discusses News Of A Crossover AT SDCC17

San Diego Comic-Con is always the go-to place when you want news in regard to all of your favorite television shows. This year has been no exception. With AMC holding their panels for The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead close together, news is already starting to filter out about the two shows, including premiere dates and — yet again — there is talk of a crossover.

So, here’s everything you need to know so far

Even though fans only just saw the mid season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, there is only seven more Sundays to wait until Season 3 returns on September 10. Season 3 of Fear will see its finale episode airing on October 17, one week before Season 8 of its companion series, The Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, October 22.

Bloody Disgusting have provided the synopsis for the Season 3 return of Fear the Walking Dead.

“The Clarks and Ottos have secured an uneasy truce with the Nation. Former enemies must find a way to survive together. Tension mounts at Broke Jaw Ranch as their militia is decimated, resources are scarce, and the dead are encroaching. The Gonzalez Dam, a source of life, is a larger prize to the south. Strand has hit rock bottom and needs a partner to harness the world’s only currency if he is going to be resurrected. “Meanwhile, Daniel has become el soldado again and bides his time in service to Lola and the dam, but he hasn’t given up the ghost of Ofelia.”

A brand new trailer for Season 3B of Fear the Walking Dead has also been released. In it, the truce spoken about in the synopsis is underway and they groups are working together. Troy Otto appears to be dead against siding with the Nation and Madison is says she is prepared to do whatever it takes to maintain the peace.

However, water is now running out and tensions are starting to mount again. As a result, Madison’s group head to the Gonzalez Dam to try and get more water. It seems possible, that Ofelia will finally meet up with her father, Daniel, as a result of this. And, potentially, it could be this reunion that is Madison’s only hope of getting any water from the dam.

Stand is also seen talking to Madison in the new trailer, so it seems the whole group could be reunited before the end of the season. You can view the trailer for Season 3B of Fear the Walking Dead below.

Along with all the Season 3 news, the first official poster for Season 3B has been released at San Diego Comic-Con. It shows all the main characters from the show together and you can check it out below.

Now, what about that crossover?

Ever since Fear the Walking Dead premiered, there has been talk of a crossover. As recently as a few weeks ago, Robert Kirkman was discussing the fact that even though Madison Clarke and Rick Grimes are from the South, they are definitely not related within the Walking Dead universe.

For Kim Dickens, the actress who plays Madison Clarke, however, she thinks the crossover could still occur with her character according to Bleeding Cool.

“I think Madison is, probably, might be related to Daryl Dixon.”

Yes, it could be possible Madison is related to someone on The Walking Dead. However, Kirkman seems to think the crossover will not be a kinship tie. So, what are the other options?

According to Movie Pilot, Robert Kirkman had this to say at San Diego Comic-Con in relation to how the two shows could mingle.

“If Oklahoma ever went up in a nuclear cloud, you’d see it on The Walking Dead and on Fear the Walking Dead, you’d see it… I don’t know the exact timeline.”

Now, back in Season 2 of The Walking Dead, there was an actual catastrophic explosion at the CDC. Theoretically, could Kirkman be talking about this event? If so, the timeline could be lining up for this event to happen in Fear as this show is roughly — timeline-wise — a season behind each of The Walking Dead‘s matching seasons, thanks to Fear starting when Rick was in a coma in Season 1 of The Walking Dead.

However, the CDC is in Atlanta, not Oklahoma. So, could Kirkman be hinting at something that might be coming in Season 8 of The Walking Dead that will line up with Season 7 of Fear? If so, this would mean, further down the track in, roughly, Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, a nuclear explosion might be seen by the Fear group. If so, what exactly has Robert got in store for Season 8 of The Walking Dead? Could Rick be planning a nuclear assault on Negan? Only by tuning into future episodes of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will reveal the answer.

Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, September 10. It’s companion show, The Walking Dead will return with Season 8 on Sunday, October 22.

