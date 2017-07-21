‘Little People, Big World’ Update: Tori Roloff Shares Baby Jackson And Zach’s Heartwarming Moment

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff recently posted a series of snapshots and video clips on her Instagram Story, providing her followers and avid fans of the hit reality TV show yet another intimate look at her life with Zach and baby Jackson Roloff. Needless to say, Tori’s latest batch of images and videos are really heartwarming, featuring a pleased Baby J and an incredibly cute moment between Zach and Jackson.

Tori Roloff has been largely absent on social media over the past week, mainly due to her attending the bridal shower of her sister-in-law, Molly Roloff, who is set to get married within the next few weeks. As stated in a previous report from theThe Inquisitr, however, the Little People, Big World star has recently resumed her regular social media activities, sharing a cute video of Jackson smiling at her while the child was sleeping.

This time, Tori shared an incredibly heartwarming clip of her husband, Zach Roloff, and Baby J. In the clip, Zach could be seen playing with Jackson’s chunky cheeks, and the child could be seen enjoying every moment of it, looking intently at his dad and smiling widely. Tori could be heard in the background, laughing at the two Roloff men’s cute interaction.

Happy 4th of July! ????????❤️???? #babyJ A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Apart from Zach and Jackson’s adorable moment, Tori also shared an image showing Baby J looking extremely satisfied as he lied down and moved around on his bed. Amusingly, Tori stated that the cute baby looked content because he just got cleaned after giving his parents “the gnarliest diaper yet.” Looking at baby Jackson’s disposition, it seems like little baby Roloff was delighted indeed.

Baby Jackson Roloff has been the center of attention of viewers and avid fans of Little People, Big World since his birth earlier this year, with many taking an immediate liking to the child due to his happy disposition and his incredibly cute face. Online news outlets such as In Touch Weekly have even dubbed Zach and Tori Roloff’s youngest child as “too adorable for words.” While unofficial, such a title is well deserved.

As for Tori, it appears that the reality TV star is making herself busy as the date of Molly Roloff’s wedding draws closer. In yet another post in her Instagram Story, Tori asked her followers if she should open an Etsy shop in the near future. Considering that Tori has an eye for art and is quite creative, however, there is very little doubt that her Etsy store, if ever she does decide to open one, would be quite successful.

We're in trouble… #ladiesman ???????????? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Tori, Zach, and baby Jackson Roloff are featured in the hit reality TV series Little People, Big World, which is expected to start a new season later this year on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC]