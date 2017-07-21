New Alleged Details On Linkin Park Vocalist Bennington’s Death Emerge As Experts Warn Of ‘Copycat’ Cases

Was Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington’s apparent suicide a “copycat” case? That’s what a new report is alleging, as sources claim the 41-year-old rock icon may have been trying to mimic the manner in which his good friend, Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, killed himself two months ago.

Citing unnamed law enforcement sources familiar with the case, TMZ wrote this morning that Bennington was found hanging from a door that separated his bedroom from his closet, with a belt around his neck. Assuming the sources are accurate, the Linkin Park frontman may have tried mimicking the way Cornell had died in May — by hanging himself from a door that separated his hotel bedroom from the bathroom. Cornell, 52, was found dead on May 18 with an exercise band around his neck.

TMZ’s sources added that there was only a partially-empty alcohol bottle, but no proof of drugs at the scene of Chester Bennington’s suicide. But in another possible justification for its speculation of a copycat case, TMZ added that Chester did not leave a suicide note, much like Chris Cornell didn’t when he killed himself in May.

As reported yesterday by the Inquisitr, there was an eerie coincidence regarding Chester Bennington’s suicide — while not necessarily a copycat, he had apparently killed himself almost two months to the date of Cornell’s suicide, and also on the day that would have marked Chris’ 53rd birthday. Cornell and Bennington had been friends for years, with Chester penning an open letter to his late friend shortly after his death, and also singing the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah” at Cornell’s funeral.

Given the recent spate of celebrity suicides — New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez’s, Chris Cornell’s, and now Chester Bennington’s — suicide experts are fearing the rise of copycat cases in what is known as a “contagion effect.” American Foundation for Suicide Prevention vice-president of research Jill Harkavy-Friedman told Newsweek that it’s highly possible for depressed individuals to “take action” or have a renewed urge to kill themselves when they see that someone well-known had taken their own life.

Additionally, Harkavy-Friedman warned that “irresponsible reporting” could increase the risk of copycat suicides, such as when news publications seemingly glorify the person’s death, or focus on the more graphic details, such as the method of suicide.

“This kind of media reporting is a risk for people who already have a potential for suicide. Most people will be fine. But the few people who may be struggling now—those are the people that we worry about.”

As for whether Chester Bennington’s suicide was a copycat of Chris Cornell’s, Long Island Crisis Center associate executive director Theresa Buhse told Newsweek that people who kill themselves sometimes choose significant dates or anniversaries. She did, however, stress that it’s still not sure whether the timing of his suicide coincidentally fell on Cornell’s birthday, or if he had planned everything in advance.

If you are dealing with suicidal thoughts, or know someone who is, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]