Kenya Moore Displays Abs, Parties With Nene Leakes And Cynthia Bailey For ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

It seems like Kenya Moore is returning for Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 amid reports that she has to choose between the series and her husband Marc Daly. The reality star and beauty queen was at a 70’s themed party at Chateau Sheree with returning cast mate Nene Leakes along with Cynthia Bailey and Sheree.

Kenya Moore also showed off her amazing physique in an Instagram post wearing green fitted gym gear. Her tight abs and curvaceous figure was on full display proving that Marc Daly is a lucky man. After revealing her shock marriage, Kenya sat down with People magazine for an interview where she revealed her plan to start a family with her husband. This has led to rumors that she may be pregnant; however, her toned abs say otherwise.

Kenya told the publication that her husband also wants a child and they are going to start a family as soon as possible. Back in 2014, Kenya considered seeing a fertility doctor to try and have a child but at the time she wasn’t sure who the father will be. Now that Kenya is married, it seems like she will pursue a pregnancy in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Out here looking like the green hornet LOL #shape #fitness #viberide @theviberide A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

While Kenya is certainly filming Season 10 of RHOA, it is unclear whether her husband will appear in the series. The reality TV star previously stated that she has not made the decision on whether Marc Daly will appear.

@shereewhitfield 70's Party was sho nuff groovy! @cynthiabailey10 @thekenyamoore ✌????#RHOA A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Kandi Burruss commented that reality TV can be hard on relationships and suggested that Kenya is trying to protect her marriage by fighting to keep Marc off the series. However, it seems like she may not have a choice as it may affect the reality shows authenticity.

#baeday A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 9, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Businessman Marc Daly reportedly has an issue with the way black men are portrayed in RHOA. Therefore, it seems like there may be room for negotiation in terms of the way the producers of the series portray his relationship with Kenya. The 46-year-old actress and model previously dated Matt Jordan, who also complained about his portrayal in the series.

Do you think Kenya will get pregnant?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]