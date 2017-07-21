‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Jordi Vilasuso Discusses Dario And Abigail’s Storyline, Admits It Was ‘Difficult’

Days Of Our Lives fans heard a few months ago that Jordi Vilasuso could be leaving the NBC soap opera. Just this week, it was confirmed and everyone is wondering how Dario Hernandez’s story is going to end in Salem. Speaking to SoapHub, the actor discussed the storyline between Dario and Abigail (Marci Miller). He admitted that it was difficult to wrap his head around Dario’s motivations and actions.

DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running series.

Right now on Days Of Our Lives, Dario convinced Abigail to marry him so he wouldn’t be deported. She eventually agreed, but is already regretting her decision. She discovered Dario is involved in money laundering. When she confronted him about it and threatened to go to the police, he blackmailed her. He managed to take a photo of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) hovering over Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) dead body. In order to protect the man that she loves, Abby is going to have to get the help of some other Salem residents.

When an actor receives a script, they try to understand where the character is coming from. It helps them play the role in the most authentic way possible. For Vilasuso, he had trouble understanding Dario’s motivations.

“To be perfectly honest, it’s been difficult. It’s been a difficult storyline to wrap my head around, because here’s this guy who’s going after this woman who is married, right, and he’s lying to her. So these are all things that I’m like, ‘How am I justifying it?'”

In the end, Jordi determined that Dario was really in love with Abigail. The actor also felt that his character believed he could provide for Abby better than Chad could.

On Instagram, Vilasuso confirmed his exit from Days Of Our Lives. He wished that Dario Hernandez would have gone in a different direction. However, he was thankful for the Salem women that escaped his grasp. He expressed gratitude to the actors he worked with on the soap opera and of course, mentioned how much he appreciated fans.

DOOL spoilers reveal that the police are closing in on Dario. It was also teased that his own brother, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) is forced to arrest him. Fans are not sure if this is the end of Dario’s story or if he will commit one final act that will shock everyone.

What do you think of what Jordi Vilasuso said about Dario and Abigail on Days Of Our Lives? How do you think this storyline will end?

