Tyga Claims He Warned Rob Kardashian About Chyna: ‘He Can’t Handle A Girl Like That’

Blac Chyna’s other baby daddy, Tyga, finally broke his silence about her controversial all-out social media war against Rob Kardashian. The famous rapper seems to have a lot of things to say about his ex and her complicated relationship with the reality star.

On Thursday, Tyga dropped some intriguing details about Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian during his interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. The 27-year-old rapper revealed that he never failed to warn the Arthur George owner about the 29-year-old voluptuous beauty.

According to the “Rack City” rapper, he decided to raise the red flag and send a warning on Rob since he knew what kind of relationship he was about to deal with. Apparently, Tyga warned Rob that Blac Chyna is bad news, based on his four-year relationship with her.

Tyga also revealed that he told Rob about his thoughts on Blac Chyna when he was still with Kylie Jenner, adding that he was just concerned about his ex’s brother.

“I told him what the play was. I told him, like, what he was gonna deal with, you know what I’m saying? When I was with [Kylie], I told him like, ‘Bro I was just with her for three, four years. This is what you’re about to deal with.”

Although the “Stimulated” rapper did not give specific details about his claims, he reiterated that he understands Blac Chyna, adding that her mentality has always been different. He also defended that his baby mama is really a good person, but noted that her struggles in life affected some of her actions.

“She just Chyna. She just got a different mentality. She really is a good person — you feel me — at heart, but she’s been through a lot in her life, and she didn’t have people to help guide her and stuff in her life.”

Tyga also came to Blac Chyna’s defense against accusations of being a gold-digger. The rapper pointed out that when they were still together as a couple, he used to shoulder their expenses, but after their split, the model was “doing her own thing and hustling.”

During the same interview, the “100’s” rapper bluntly admitted that he thinks that Rob and Blac Chyna were simply not a good match. Tyga claimed that a man like Kardashian will not be able to handle a girl like his ex. He also pointed out their differences, adding that they both came from a different world.

In the end, Tyga concluded that Rob was blinded by his love to Blac Chyna.

“It’s not the fact of what type of girl she was. I knew a [guy] like him wasn’t going to be able to handle a girl like that. He’s coming from a whole different world. He don’t know how she moves and how she thinks. When you’re in love and when you don’t care what nobody else thinks, love blinds you.”

Ever since he talked to Rob about his thoughts on his relationship with Blac Chyna, Tyga reportedly decided to stay out of it and mind his own business.

“I’m not going to intervene on what they got going on.That’s not my business. That’s not my relationship.”

So far, Rob Kardashian has yet to comment on Tyga’s revelations. The reality star is reportedly taking professional counseling to improve himself for the benefit of his daughter, Dream.

[Featured Image by KGC-247/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]