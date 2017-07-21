‘The Walking Dead’: Robert Kirkman Has Ending In Mind, But Don’t Freak Out, It’s A ‘Very Long Way Off’

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman revealed he has a definite ending in mind. However, fans of the television series shouldn’t worry about this anytime soon. He was referring to the comic books. Even though the TV show is based on the comics, there are plenty of stories and situations that have not yet made it to the screen. He also assured fans that the ending is a “very long way off” from now.

According to ComicBook.com, Kirkman answered questions at a San Diego Comic-Con panel yesterday. During the discussion, he admitted that he has a “definitive” ending in mind. There have been a few times while writing the TWD comics that he thought of an ending. However, he changed his mind and decided to take the story further because there were more scenarios and situations he wanted to create. A few years ago, he came up with another ending, but knew for sure that is the way he wanted to go with the story.

“I think about two or three years ago, I had a pretty good idea for a definitive ending. I have known that since then and been working towards that, so I know exactly where I’m going and what’s gonna happen when I get there.”

However, he hasn’t even begun writing anything down yet. So, it will be some time before Kirkman is ready to close the book on Rick Grimes’ story. It isn’t unusual for writers or other creative artists to come up with an ending ahead of time. Some even have an ending planned before they get halfway through their project. In fact, Kirkman said that it’s a “very long way off.”

“I haven’t written it down or anything so, you know, I don’t know why I would do that. It seems to [be] practical and responsible but I remember it. So, I’m working towards that but it’s a very long way off.”

When fans heard about Kirkman having an ending in mind, they wondered if The Walking Dead TV show would also end. Going into Season 8, the characters are getting ready for “All-Out War” against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. In the comics, that happened in Volume 20, which consists of Issues 115 to 120. Earlier this month, Issue 169 was released. Even if the comic books ended today, there is still a lot of material that has not been covered on the television series.

Viewers also need to consider that there are differences between what is on paper and what is shown on AMC. Storylines are jumped ahead, delayed, skipped, mixed up, and sometimes new ones are created. The same goes for characters and settings. This can definitely affect the length of a television show.

Fans don’t need to worry about The Walking Dead television series ending, at least not in the near future. AMC wants to continue airing the series and isn’t concerned about last season’s low ratings. As long as there is a story to tell and fans are tuning in, the show will go on.

