‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Plots Adam Newman’s Return, Exposes Christian’s Paternity Secret

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) knows that Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) is alive and that he will try to leak the secret about Christian’s (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen) paternity as part of a dark scheme to bring Adam back home. Victor will embark on the plan that will lead to Nick (Joshua Morrow) losing Christian.

Last month, Eric Braeden posted messages to twitter that some fans thought could mean that Michael Muhney will return to play Adam in the near future. The latest reveal answers longstanding questions about how The Young and the Restless will write Adam Newman back into the plot.

The incident that prepared the way for Victor’s plan to bring Adam Newman back was Chloe’s literal return from the dead as Kevin stood by her coffin to say a final goodbye.

Adam was supposed to have been killed in an explosion caused by Chloe. However, Victor knows that Adam survived Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) attempt to kill him, and now he will scheme to have Adam return to Genoa City.

Victor will probably try to uncover information that Christian is Adam’s son with Sage by spreading the information through the grapevine.

After Victor disowned his son Nick for tampering with the soundboard during a concert performance by his mother, he will apparently have no qualms about using the information that Christian is Adam’s second-born son as a way of getting back at Nick.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victor Let Chloe Escape Because He Knows Adam Newman Is Alive https://t.co/D5FmwIYTD9 pic.twitter.com/54srRzSELJ — Anny well (@repind2) July 20, 2017

Victor was convinced that Nick sabotaged the soundboard to get at him. He did not realize that Nick was only making an ill-conceived effort to stop his mother from performing after her MS symptoms flare-up. The two had a confrontation outside in the parking lot, during which Nick described Victor as “arrogant and heartless.” Victor lost his cool, threw a punch at Nick and disowned him.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Adam Newman’s Survival and Return Saves The Moustache – Victor Finds Redempti… https://t.co/ZcAIHJFegi pic.twitter.com/q7zwv1k5OG — Marin Lane (@marin_lane) May 13, 2017

The information that Christian is not his son will be shocking and devastating to Nick. He had literally recovered Christian from the dead and brought him back home as his son. Adam’s return will also prove a major problem for Nick and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) who entered into a relationship after Adam was presumed dead. Rather than return to his relationship with Chelsea, Adam will probably rekindle his relationship with Sharon (Sharon Case).

Adam Newman Jr.’s character has been portrayed variously by Chris Engen (2008-2009), Michael Muhney (2009-2014), and most recently by Justin Hartley. Hartley’s character was falsely accused of the murder of Constance Bingham (Sally Kellerman).

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that when Adam returns, Victor will try, as part of the game plan to wage war against Nick, to maintain good relations with Adam. The circumstances of his return will provide Adam with another chance to repair his famously damaged relationship with Victor.

He first learned that Victor Newman is his father through a deathbed confession by his mother, Hope Wilson (Signy Coleman). The revelation came as a shock to Adam who had thought of Cliff Wilson who raised him as his father.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]