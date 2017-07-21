‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 100-101 Spoilers: Kale Survives Jiren, U7 and U6 Teams Up, Roshi Shines

The official summaries for Dragon Ball Super Episode 100-101 have been released, and they have provided some compelling new insights about what would transpire in the anime within the next two weeks. As revealed by the recently released episode summaries, Universe 6’s Kale would survive a skirmish against Universe 11’s Jiren, Goku would be teaming up against the Universe 6 Saiyans against the Pride Troopers and Master Roshi, possibly the oldest fighter in the Tournament Power, would be performing surprisingly well.

The summaries, which have been translated by noted DBS fan-translator Todd Blankenship, feature a number of added details about what’s in store in the next episodes of Dragon Ball Super. As stated in the Animage summary of the episode, DBS Episode 100, “Out Of Control! The Savage Berserker Awakens!!” would feature Universe 6’s Legendary Super Saiyan Kale going berserk after getting triggered by Goku and Caulifla’s interactions. Unfortunately for the female Saiyan, however, Jiren of Universe 11 would be taking an interest in her.

“Universe 6’s Kale suddenly transforms and mows down one contestant after another, ignoring even her friend Caulifla’s voice as she rampages around. But Universe 11’s Jiren defeats Kale without a word. Seeing Jiren’s great strength, Son Goku cannot suppress his desire to fight him.”

The events of Dragon Ball Super Episode 100 have been teased for a while, and for many fans of the acclaimed anime series, it appeared that Kale would be eliminated from the Tournament of Power due to Jiren’s intervention. The Universe 11 Pride Trooper, after all, has been built up as the strongest warrior in the tournament. Thus, it would only make sense for the young, inexperienced U6 Saiyan to fall under his hands.

As revealed in the recently released Weekly Shonen Jump summary for Dragon Ball Super Episode 101, “The Warriors of Justice Close In! Pride Troopers!!” however, Kale would actually be surviving Jiren’s attack. As noted in the preview for the upcoming episode, Goku, Caulifla, and Kale would be fighting the Pride Troopers of Universe 11 head-on.

“Goku challenges Jiren of Universe 11, but Jiren sends five of his Pride Troopers comrades (including Kahseral) after Goku and co. To defeat them, Goku teams up with the likes of Kale and Caulifla! The enemy of my enemy is my friend?! Goku fights alongside Caulifla and Kale!!”

This particular tidbit of information has managed to surprise many of the anime’s fans in online forums such as Reddit, with many longtime Dragon Ball Super followers stating that Kale’s survival is rather unexpected. The young Saiyan, after all, would be battling the mightiest fighter in the previous episode. Thus, it is quite remarkable to find that she would survive the encounter.

Another aspect of the Weekly Shonen Jump summary for Dragon Ball Super Episode 101 involves Master Roshi, who would be performing unexpectedly well in the Tournament of Power. As stated in the Shonen Jump preview, Master Roshi would be losing sight of his fellow U7 fighters. Despite this, however, the veteran fighter would be holding his own against his opponents.

“Turtle Hermit This Week: putting up such a fight that you can hardly tell his age. When the Turtle Hermit loses sight of his comrades, he escapes this predicament by paralyzing his opponent with the Bankoku-Bikkuri-Sho until his comrades arrive! Muten Roshi is still alive and kicking!!”

The premise of Master Roshi holding his own alone in the Tournament of Power has managed to get many Dragon Ball Super fans extremely excited. Many, for one, have expressed their appreciation of the fact that one of the series’ oldest characters would be given a chance to shine once more.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime series is available in the West through online streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.

