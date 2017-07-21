OnePlus 5 Receiving Update To Fix Rebooting Issue

Good news for owners of the recently-launched OnePlus 5 smartphone, the China-based OEM is now rolling out an update to address the rebooting problem.

For the unfamiliar, when an OnePlus owner attempted to dial 911 they discovered that their OnePlus 5 unit rebooted instantly. The company acknowledged the issue when it came to light an on July 19 affirmed that it had tested and software update, which countered the 911 reboot bug. This update, OnePlus confirmed, would be pushed out to all OnePlus 5 users soon.

“We have been in touch with the customer and have tested a software update that has resolved the issue. We will be rolling out the software update shortly,” the company told Android Authority.

What Happened?

Earlier this week, many OnePlus 5 users in the US took to social media and online forums such as Reddit to complain that their smartphone was rebooting automatically when they attempted to dial 911. Some users in Europe shared that dialling the emergency 112 also resulted in the same problem.

“I had to dial 911 on my OP5 yesterday (saw a building on fire a few blocks away) and both times I tried my phone rebooted on me,” shared a OnePlus 5 user on Reddit.

Fortunately for the user, OnePlus was prompt in responding and fixed the bug on his unit through a test update. The user revealed that while this fix was a “template” the company used on his phone, OnePlus would soon roll out the software update to other users encountering the 911 reboot bug as well.

The OnePlus team also responded on the Reddit thread and confirmed that it was looking into the matter and those experiencing the 911 reboot bug were encouraged to contact its support team.

OnePlus Rolls Out Hotfix For 911 Reboot Issue

True to its word, OnePlus is now rolling out the promised software update to address the 911 rebooting bug on the OnePlus 5. On July 20, the company confirmed in its official forum that it was pushing out the OxygenOs 4.5.6 hot fix for the device. The OEM advised users to upgrade to the build quickly and the changelog confirms that the update fixes the 911 reboot issue on some OnePlus 5 phones.

Post updating the device to this build, OnePlus 5 users will no longer be plagued by the rebooting issue and would be able to dial 911 in an emergency. The update weighs 32 MB and is being pushed out over the air. If a user has not received the alert, they can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings > System Updates on their OnePlus 5 handset.

With OnePlus responding swiftly and addressing the 911 reboot bug issue promptly, owners of the OnePlus 5 will undoubtedly be pleased.

[Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]