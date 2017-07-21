‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail’s Life In Danger After Failed Rescue Attempt

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 31 are already being teased. Even though it is a bit early for a major scoop, one juicy tidbit for a character was revealed. Abigail’s (Marci Miller) life will hang in the balance after a rescue attempt goes wrong.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to TV Source magazine, Abigail’s life is going to be in danger. Apparently, is negatively affected by a failed rescue attempt. While the website didn’t say if Abby was being rescued or if she was caught in the crossfire, fans are speculating that Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) is involved.

As fans know, Vilasuso has left Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that the Salem police will get close to gathering enough evidence to arrest and charge his character. However, this will just make Dario more desperate. He wants to hang on to his illegally obtained wealth and the woman he thinks he loves, Abigail. He also would like to stay in the country. Before the actor’s exit, how far will Dario go to get what he wants?

Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail are getting close to reconciling. However, Abigail is married to Dario, a big favor she did for a “friend” in need. When she found out about his money laundering scheme, she threatened to go to the police. He spun things around on her, though, and blackmailed her with a photo of Chad leaning over Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) dead body.

If Dario thinks he is close to losing Abigail and his freedom, could he resort to kidnapping her? Some fans think so and her life hanging in the balance after a rescue attempt goes wrong does not sound good. The silver lining in this story is that Marci Miller is still on Days Of Our Lives. That means she will survive and viewers are speculating that Chad will come to her rescue.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Do you believe that Dario Hernandez kidnaps Abigail? If so, will Chad DiMera be able to rescue the woman he loves?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com]