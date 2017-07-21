Real Reason Why WWE Officials Chose Jason Jordan Over Chad Gable To Be Kurt Angle’s Son Revealed

During this week’s edition of Raw, Kurt Angle finally revealed that the secret he’s been carrying around for several weeks is that WWE Superstar Jason Jordan is actually his long lost son. The WWE Universe wasn’t surprised by the reveal. Many people believed that Jason Jordan or Chad Gable would be involved, but the WWE fans were mostly disappointed by Jason Jordan’s reveal after several weeks of build up on television.

American Alpha has been disbanded, which is an unpopular decision. However, the WWE Universe has to wait to see what kind of push Jason Jordan receives on Raw and what kind of push Chad Gable receives on SmackDown Live. WWE officials could have chosen Gable or Jordan to be Kurt Angle’s son, but it has been revealed that Jordan was chosen at least in part of a rib against Kurt for his history of dating black women.

The other part is that WWE officials and Kurt Angle are likely hoping for a massive babyface run out of the angle for Jason Jordan. Chad Gable is an incredible athlete, but wouldn’t be as clean a face for the storyline with Kurt Angle. Instead, Angle will be taking Jordan under his wing for the foreseeable future as his son.

Jason Jordan is expected to receive a massive push on Raw for the rest of the summer. WWE officials put a lot of effort and time into building to Jordan’s reveal, so the powers that be clearly have a plan in place for his babyface run alongside Kurt Angle. It’s unclear how the reveal will impact Angle’s on-screen role as the General Manager of Raw, but his association with Jason Jordan is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Although Jason Jordan has the big push right now, his push comes along with a ton of attention and plenty of pressure to do well. On the other hand, Chad Gable has a lot more freedom to create a character and get over organically with the WWE Universe. It’s been reported that WWE officials were impressed with him in the matches with Kevin Owens and AJ Styles. Gable is expected to receive a big push on SmackDown Live.

Hopefully, both Jason Jordan and Chad Gable can capitalize on their pushes after the decision was made to disband American Alpha. Their run on SmackDown Live wasn’t what many WWE fans had in mind, but the powers that be are putting both performers in the best position to succeed as singles stars. From the point, their futures are in their hands and the potential is always there for American Alpha to reunite someday.

