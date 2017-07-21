‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Is Jack Deveraux Returning? Matthew Ashford May Have Been Spotted On Set

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease several returning characters, including some that are supposed to be dead. It has already been revealed that Chandler Massey has come back. However, it is not known if he will be playing Will Horton, who was murdered, or if he will be a twin, doppelganger, or just someone that looks like Will. The latest information hints that Jack Deveraux might also be coming back from the dead. Actor Matthew Ashford was reportedly seen on set.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the NBC soap opera.

According to Soap Cities, a photo of cupcakes was posted to social media. However, it wasn’t the frosted treats that fans noticed, but what was on the television monitor in the background. It was a man that looked a lot like Jack, Jennifer’s (Melissa Reeves) dead husband. This has viewers really excited that Ashford might be coming back to Days Of Our Lives.

Spoilers from Soap Central teased weeks ago that there would be more than one dead character returning to Salem. On DOOL forums, fans have been talking about wanting Jack to come back. New head writer Ron Carlivati recently told Soap Opera Digest that he has been listening to what viewers want. It is why he worked so hard to find a way to bring Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) back together. It looks like Matthew Ashford might be filming some scenes that should air this December.

Those familiar with Carlivati’s work on other soap operas know that he isn’t afraid to resurrect the dead. He also doesn’t seem to mind stories involving twins, doppelgangers, or look-alikes. With the teaser that Massey might not be coming back as Will, there are other clues that fans are going to continue to see double. Right now, Deidre Hall is playing both Marlena Evans and Hattie. Recent Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Judi Evans will have dual roles, portraying both Adrienne and Bonnie Lockhart.

Now, the question is how will Jack Deveraux’s return be explained? Or will Matthew Ashford be playing someone that isn’t Jennifer’s dead husband, but someone else? Fans will have to keep watching Days of Our Lives to find out.

