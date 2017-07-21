’90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Reveals All The Plastic Surgery She Wants To Have Done

The fans of 90 Day Fiance have noticed that Anfisa looks like she has had some plastic surgery done. Now, The Wrap is sharing that Anfisa is revealing that she wants to get a lot more plastic surgery done in the future. On a new episode, she is going to share exactly what she wants to be done.

Anfisa shares that Botox was a lot cheaper to get done in Russia than it is in the United States. She shared that while she was in Russia she got several various injections done. Her friend goes on to explain that beauty is pain and she doesn’t seem to mind getting plastic surgery done at all. She has a consultation on Friday to talk to a doctor about getting more stuff done.

Her friend wants to get Botox done on her forehead and Anfisa admits that she is thinking about doing the same thing in the future. She also has plans to get it around her eyes and between her eyes as well. Her friend tells her that she is beautiful, but she supports her no matter what. She even goes on to say that if people say something they are just jealous of her.

One thing Anfisa has said all season long is that Jorge promised her that he had a lot of money and would take care of her. He actually told her that he isn’t a millionaire and has some debt and she wasn’t happy at all when the news came out.

I'm very interested in your opinion about me! It's extremely important! Please leave a comment under this post ⬇️???? A post shared by Anfisa (@___anfisa_____) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:36pm PDT

She is a bit lonely right now without Jorge by her side, but it does look like these two work out their issues. Anfisa doesn’t have any family here. She has been sharing posts on her Instagram that show them together and fans have even noticed that it looks like Jorge has lost a bit of weight.

Are you shocked to hear that Anfisa wants to get a lot more plastic surgery done in the future? Do you think that Jorge should pay for this? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After on Sunday nights on TLC. This show is catching up with several of the couples that got married on past seasons.

[Featured Image by Anfisa/Instagram]