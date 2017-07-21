The much-awaited successor of the now defunct Galaxy Note 7 – the Galaxy Note 8 – is poised for an August launch. Samsung finally sent out an official invite for a press event, which is slated for August 23.

On Thursday, July 20, the South Korean OEM sent the invites for the “Unpacked” event, which will be held in New York City. The date ties in perfectly with older rumors, which hinted at the Galaxy Note 8 debuting in end August.

What Does The Samsung Unpacked Invite Reveal?

Before one jumps the gun, the invite from Samsung does not mention that the company would be taking the wraps off the Galaxy Note 8. However, the invite reads “do bigger things” and is accompanied by the silhouette of what resembles the S Pen stylus in blue. It also has Galaxy written on the top right, which affirms that the company will unveil a handset in the series.

The press invite also shows a handset’s outline, which is reminiscent of the company’s Galaxy S8 flagship. The white edges of the handset seem to curve on the side and the top and bottom bezels appear to be slim. This ties in with numerous leaks and rumors which hint that the Galaxy Note 8 will possibly have curved top and bottom bezels.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rumors: What Will The Device Offer?

Rumors are rife that the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a colossal 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen. The Galaxy Note 7’s successor is also expected to sport an Infinity Display like sibling Galaxy S8 and could boast the 18:5:9 aspect ratio as well. This ties in with the “do bigger things” asserted by the invite.

Some Galaxy Note 8 rumors have hinted at the possibility of the smartphone housing the next-gen Snapdragon 836 processor and not the current-gen Snapdragon 835 CPU found on the Galaxy S8 series. The phablet is also expected to house 6GB of RAM. The international variant of the Galaxy Note 8 could boast the Exynos 8895 chipset instead.

Galaxy Note 8: The First Samsung Smartphone With A Dual-Rear Camera Setup?

Several Galaxy Note 8 leaks and rumors have hinted at the possibility of the device being the first Samsung smartphone to be equipped with a dual-rear camera setup, akin to the iPhone 7 Plus. According to KGI Securities’ analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, this could potentially be the biggest design change to the Galaxy series.

What Exciting Features Are In Store?

The S Pen stylus is anticipated to get upgraded and some Galaxy Note 8 rumors suggest that the accessory may boast a built-in speaker. Another cool feature that consumers can look forward to is the inclusion of Bixby, possibly a button for the AI like on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The Galaxy Note 8 has reportedly undergone an 8-point battery test to ensure safety standards so that a repeat of the Galaxy Note 7 disaster is avoided. The smartphone is rumored to house a 3,330 mAh battery.

The phablet is also anticipated to be equipped with a fingerprint scanner, but it is unclear whether the security feature will be embedded underneath the Galaxy Note 8’s display or placed on the rear of the device, next to the camera lens.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to start at $900, making it the most expensive Samsung smartphone. With August 23 around the corner, it remains to be seen what surprises Samsung has in store!

