Pippa Middleton, After Breaking Rule At Wimbledon, Shows Off Husband James Matthews After Honeymoon

Pippa Middleton has been an avid attendee at Wimbledon for as far as her fans can remember. She likes watching not only the high-drama matches towards the end of the tournament, but also the ones that only true tennis fans can sit through. Over the years, she has been seen with her sister Kate Middleton, before she became Duchess of Cambridge; her brother James Middleton; and her parents.

But with her sister getting married to Prince William, she got to have an upgraded experience at the Wimbledon tournaments. The policy states that Pippa and her parents are allowed into the royal box, in which members of the British royal family are allowed to observe the matches.

However, towards the middle of the tournament, Pippa and Carole, her mother, were spotted outside the royal box, according to Grazia, making the fans wonder what the change has been.

Turns out, she arrived a little late, and the royal box has a strict on-time arrival rule.

For a tennis fan like Pippa Middleton, one does not need extra fancy seats to enjoy the game of tennis — it looks like she will do at an extremely expensive courtside seats shared with normal civilians. In fact, she brought her new husband to one of the Wimbledon matches to show the world that she is now married and on her honeymoon.

“The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, 33, and Matthews, 41, were all smiles on Friday at Center Court as they watched American player Sam Querrey’s match against Marin Cilic,” reports People Magazine.

Being able to watch her favorite sport with her husband made Pippa smile a little brighter that day. Check out a photo of the newly married couple below!

Pippa Middleton arrived at the #Wimbledon semifinals in a stunning all-white look. pic.twitter.com/0C3orVZJoi — InStyle (@InStyle) July 14, 2017

Even before her husband James Matthews could come see the matches on the grass court, Pippa was not shy to attend them by herself. In fact, this year, she amped up her courtside dress game, so much so that all the major fashion magazines noticed her sartorial choices.

Her bare-shoulder ensemble especially got a special attention from the fashion know-it-alls, staying ahead of the trend by picking the light green dress before anyone did.

Pippa Middleton Gives the Cold Shoulder at Wimbledon https://t.co/7xnpbc19JC pic.twitter.com/Ic2i8KJxVa — Zesty Fashion (@zesty_fashion) July 11, 2017

“Wearing a pair of Zanzan sunglasses on the sunny, balmy day, Middleton dressed for the event in a pale green dress by Tephi with shoulder cutouts,” reports Vanity Fair. “For those pining for a closet of Pippa-approved pieces, the cold shoulder dress currently retails for $496.”

[Featured Image by Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Images]