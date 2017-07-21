Serena Williams Works Through Pregnancy Despite Baby Woes, Plans Wedding With Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is such a workaholic that she will work through the toughest part of her pregnancy. Despite the fact that her first baby is due in just a few months, the former world number one tennis star is going into offices to work on her fashion line. While she has relieved herself off from court duties, it looks like the 35-year-old tennis player can’t keep from growing her net worth.

She and her fiance Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first baby to arrive this fall, which means that she is solidly at the start of her third trimester. That means that she is having more issues with daily activities like sleeping.

She recently expressed on Twitter that she is having trouble turning over in bed, due to her large baby bump, and sought out advices. Her fans gave her a few solid advices, but there was one that her to-be husband also supported.

This. — Alexis Ohanian ???? (@alexisohanian) July 19, 2017

It sounds like the Reddit founder is ready to be a father!

Despite having trouble sleeping, Serena Williams is still doing the work necessary to keep her net worth and other business ventures successful. She is working to launch a new line of clothes for her fashion brand.

Even throughout Wimbledon, the 35-year-old tennis player could not keep herself off the court. She posted pictures of her getting a few volleys in at a clay court near her house, displaying a magnificent baby bump.

@benstiller stiller Sorry, White. Average Joes for life! And that goes for both of us. Omaze.com/Joe A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

On top of all that, she is busy planning a wedding with her fiance and baby daddy Alexis Ohanian. The traditional way is to get married first and then have the baby, but, according to Vanity Fair, they are throwing it to the wind by choosing to have the wedding after Serena gives birth. Planning for that is not an easy task, as Serena and Alexis are both prominent figures in American society.

It is possible that the reason that Serena is working hard through her pregnancy is thanks to the heightened sense of competitiveness. Her friends, according to Vanity Fair, pointed out that carrying a baby has made her even more keenly aware of achieving success.

“[She[ loves being pregnant,” her friend Diondria Thornton said. “[But] I can also see competition creeping in on her. Is this over yet? I think she’s getting this itch… to see her intensity and her workout—’I have to stay fit. I have to get back on the court.’ Very determined to get back on the court.”

[Featured Image by Aaron Favila/AP Images]