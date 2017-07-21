Bella Thorne Alleged Sex Tape: Twitter Freaks Out Over The Leaked Footage As The Former Disney Star Speaks Up

Bella Thorne sex tape reactions on Twitter have prompted the former Disney star to speak up on social media about the leaked footage that allegedly features her.

Twitter is freaking out after an obscene video emerged online, thinking the 19-year-old Shake It Up actress was caught on camera while masturbating, the Hollywood Life reported on Friday.

According to the report, the lewd footage featured a woman, who may or may not be Bella, while rubbing her nether regions while moaning in a car. At some point in the clip, the woman in the clip can be heard saying, “I really needed a father.”

This quickly launched speculations that the lady in the clip was the Famous In Love actress. Some believed the video was taken by her ex, 25-year-old Tyler Posey, whom some allegedly heard in the background.

However, the actress denied that the Bella Thorne sex tape was real. In fact, she even made fun of those who were convinced that she is the subject of the clip on Twitter.

“Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don’t even masterbate like that. Where’s the vibrator thooo,” she wrote on the microblogging platform with a crying-while-laughing emoji.

Even so, Bella Thorne has already started trending on Twitter, with some expressing their regret upon seeing the clip.

Biggest mistake today was checking why Bella Thorne was trending.. pic.twitter.com/CqS4VB5KNK — Josh Rdz (@Jiiggzz) July 21, 2017

Me:looking to see why Bella Thorne trending Me: seeing why she trending pic.twitter.com/xHZ8tM2KZD — ⚡️⚡️ (@RIDEBLOODSNGUTS) July 21, 2017

I have just watched Bella Thorne talk about her dad issues whilst masturbating so I THINK it's time for me to log off twitter — Tom Harlock (@tom_harlock) July 21, 2017

Apparently, people jumped to the conclusion that a Bella Thorne sex tape can exist because of so many celebrities having lewd videos being leaked because of hackers.

However, there are those who did not believe that Bella was the person on the clip even before she reacted, noting that the clip appears to have been edited to start a scandal involving the former Disney star, per another Hollywood Life report.

The video of Bella Thorne is obviously fake, how do people think thats real?!?? — GINA (@GeorginaMier_) July 21, 2017

According to the outlet, the footage never featured her face and body at the same time, adding that the video appears to be some “cruel prank.” Bella thinks so, too, it seems as she Tweets something else in response to the clip’s apparent mocking of her “daddy issues.”

The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father. You're right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017

Even amidst the Bella Thorne sex tape issue, the actress has other things on her mind, including her sympathies for those who miss Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington.

How I feel right now. pic.twitter.com/1kTpdvm5T9 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 20, 2017

She even shared a tweet from the singer-songwriter’s Twitter account that was posted after the heartbreaking news of his suicide emerged.

Were you intrigued by the Bella Thorne sex tape? Sound off your comments below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]