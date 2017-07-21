‘Sister Wives’ News: Aspyn Brown Has A Special Boy In Her Life

Fans love the Brown family of Sister Wives. Madison Brown is the only one of the kids to get married yet, but now it looks like Aspyn Brown might have a special guy in her life. She went to her Instagram and shared a picture that makes it look like she might have found a boyfriend. Aspyn looks really happy in this new photo.

This picture is Aspyn getting home from a big summer trip and she is really excited that a guy named Mitch picked her up at the airport. The post said, “So great to be picked up by Mitch at the airport. What a wonderful surprise coming home to this Scottish hunk.” All of the comments are people saying how cute they look together and how lucky Aspyn is to have him. She is also being welcomed back to America by the fans.

Aspyn Brown has been off traveling and sharing photos of all of the great places she got to go. She was in Paris for a few days and also went to Donostia. This seems to be a pretty big trip that lasted her a large part of the summer. She posted pictures with several of her friends, but the guy wasn’t along with her and it doesn’t look like any of her family was either.

The fans of Sister Wives can’t wait to hear if Aspyn Brown has found love and more about the guy. If a new season of Sister Wives is coming, then she should reveal the details on the show. Normally when one of the Brown kids is dating their new significant other ends up being on the show from time to time. Fans have enjoyed seeing Logan Brown’s girlfriend. Mykelti’s fiance Tony has been on the show and there are even rumors that Maddie Brown Brush and her husband Caleb could even end up getting their own reality show.

Finals are over and summer has started so of course, we would celebrate by going to the Seven Magic Mountains. A post shared by Aspyn Brown (@aspynbrown) on May 15, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Do you think that Aspyn Brown has a boyfriend or he is just a good friend? Are you hopeful for another season of Sister Wives? Sound off in the comments section below. As of right now, TLC hasn’t confirmed if Sister Wives will be back on TLC or not, but the fan sare hopeful it will return soon.

So great to be picked up by Mitch at the airport. What a wonderful surprise coming home to this Scottish hunk. A post shared by Aspyn Brown (@aspynbrown) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

[Featured Image by Aspyn Brown/Instagram]