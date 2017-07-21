Proof That When You Eat During The Day Is What Is Making You Fat

A new study recently released by the UT Southwestern Medical Center is proving that when you eat has a direct correlation with your body weight as well as your sleep cycle. It looks like it’s time to be a little more careful about sneaking into the kitchen while everyone else is in bed.

The focus group reflected on a group of mice and utilized an automated feeding system. They found that the mice who ate during their active periods were more likely to lose weight than those who were fed the same amount of calories during their rest stage.

This might finally prove that those who stop eating after 6 p.m. have been on to something all for quite a while. It has long been touted that “a calorie is a calorie” regardless of the time of consumption. The new information brought forward in this study is highlighting that it may be beneficial to avoid eating late in the evening.

Dr. Joseph S. Takahashi, who is the chairman of neuroscience at UT Southwestern’s Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute, believes that this study is able to be adapted to reflect human nature. It has long been accepted in scientific communities that the two are interchangeable and the animal experiments can give insight into how the human body will function under similar situations.

“Translated into human behavior, these studies suggest that dieting will only be effective if calories are consumed during the daytime when we are awake and active. They further suggest that eating at the wrong time at night will not lead to weight loss even when dieting.”

It appears that it is important to monitor the clock in regard to diet and health. Many nutritionists have long touted the benefit of a large noonday meal, and this new evidence supports the health aspects of such a time frame. The body appears to shed weight most when calories are consumed during active hours. When mice in the study ate during their rest time, they were more likely to be active and suffer from sleep deprivation.

In order to lose weight, stay healthy, and sleep well, it appears that it is time to focus your energy on your midday meal and enjoy the increased activity that arises from such a habit. This should improve your evening repose and boost your energy, all around creating a better and healthier life.

[Featured Image by AJ_Watt/iStock]