Dallas Cowboys Rookie, Jourdan Lewis, To Face Trial For Domestic Violence

Jourdan Lewis, a rookie defensive back for the Dallas Cowboys, will stand trial next week for a charge of domestic violence. Lewis stands accused of grabbing a woman, who was his then-girlfriend, by the neck as he attempted to leave their apartment, according to police reports.

A former Michigan cornerback, Lewis and his attorney appeared in a pretrial hearing early Thursday morning, according to ESPN, signaling his intent to fight the charges in court. He was previously charged with a misdemeanor in March, following the alleged incident.

The trial begins in Ann Arbor, Michigan’s 15th district court on Monday, July 24, where jury selection and opening statements are slated to kick off the legal process.

“We hope the trial’s over with on Tuesday,” said John Shea, Lewis’ attorney, reports Detroit News. “Some cases have to be tried, and this is one of them.”

Lewis is accused of dragging his girlfriend across the floor after grabbing her by the neck in their shared apartment. The woman reported being held on the floor for about three seconds before Lewis left the residence.

Lewis claimed in a statement made to the responding police officers that his then-girlfriend had held onto him as he was attempting to leave the home, attempting to elicit an apology from him.

Police officers reported seeing no visible injuries when they arrived on the scene of the incident, which was called in at 1:15 a.m. Lewis has claimed that any physical contact he made with her was done as he attempted to leave the apartment they were in.

“I completely think that all charges will be dropped, and I think that I will be exonerated from everything,” Lewis said. “I’m completely innocent. I believe that wholeheartedly.”

Lewis, a third-round draft pick, who ignited his football career with an impressive record at the University of Michigan, has reportedly had the police called on him for similar reasons before. Law enforcement officials responded to a call at the same apartment as the alleged incident in 2015, following a report of a physical altercation between the couple. No charges came after an ensuing investigation.

When questioned by reporters about Lewis’ future on the team, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remained confident in his pick, voicing support for Lewis.

“We feel real good about [picking Lewis],” Jones said. “Outstanding off-the-field character throughout his life, great strength of character.”

