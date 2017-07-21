Are The Halliwell Sisters Returning For The ‘Charmed’ Reboot? Holly Marie Combs Answers Here

The rumors for the Charmed reboot have been going strong all year long, but maybe some of them can be put to rest now thanks to original star, Holly Marie Combs. It was announced earlier this year that The CW was bringing back the popular series, so everyone wanted to know if any of the original cast, like Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, or Rose McGowan, would return for the Charmed reboot. The answers came today, but they might not be what you want to hear.

Holly Marie Combs portrayed Piper Halliwell for eight seasons on Charmed, from 1998 to 2006. To help clear things up, Combs decided to have a Charmed-themed “Throwback Thursday” on her Instagram account. She must have been sick of hearing all the rumors since it was announced the Charmed reboot was happening. So, will the Halliwell sisters be returning for the reboot?

Unfortunately, that would be a big no. In her Instagram post, Holly Marie Combs said, “I’m sorry to say that all the reboot rumors are just that….rumors.” As much as Charmed fans would love to see the sisters return, it looks like that won’t be happening. Combs proceeded to tease fans even more, as she shared a #tbt photo of the sisters back in the day.

Back in January, The CW President Mark Pedowitz confirmed that the Charmed reboot was happening at the Television Critics Association’s press tour. The reboot seems to be separate from the original series, as Pedowitz addressed at the time.

“At this point, it’s a self-contained, self-sustaining show. In terms of whether the [original] characters or actresses will come into the series, we’ll see what happens as the series goes on. That’s to be determined.”

It looks like it was determined now, as stated by Holly Marie Combs above. It does make sense though, as the new project is based in 1976, way before Charmed actually took place. Despite Charmed fans thinking the reboot will be a prequel, Pedowitz also struck down those rumors at the press tour.

“At this time, there is the Power of Three element in there, but at this time it’s a stand-alone, separate show.”

When they ask you about the Charmed reboot and the convo takes a super serious turn. Look at BK thinking real hard and me buying him time for the perfectly phrased reply. Team work right thur I tell you. But we still wish them well. Cackle. Cackle. Cackle. #wizardworld A post shared by Holly Combs (@thehmc) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

The pilot for the Charmed reboot was written by Jane the Virgin‘s Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin, and Jennie Snyder Urman. However, the new Charmed cast has yet to be determined. Time will tell, but it looks like none of the original cast will be back for the Charmed reboot. How do you feel about that?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]