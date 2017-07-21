‘American Horror Story: Cult’: Season 7 Title Finally Revealed

American Horror Story fans have been waiting for the title of Season 7 to be revealed for months, and now the wait is over. The new season of the show will officially be titled, Cult. The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, made the big announcement via his Twitter account on Thursday night.

According to the big social media announcement, Season 7 will be titled American Horror Story: Cult. The new batch of episodes will use the 2016 Presidential election as a jumping off point, but it seems that the season will go off in a scary direction as fans of the show will dive into the inner workings of a cult.

As many American Horror Story fans know, not many details have been revealed about Season 7 up to this point. However, much of the cast of Cult has been revealed. The new season will include AHS staples, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who have appeared in every season of the FX anthology series to date. Fan favorites, Adina Porter and Cheyenne Jackson will also appear in Season 7.

Meanwhile, a batch of brand new faces will be added to the American Horror Story family for Cult. The show will welcome newcomers to the franchise such as Lena Dunham, Billy Eichner, Billy Lourde, Colton Haynes, Alison Pill, and Leslie Grossman. While speculation about former Bates Motel actress Vera Farmiga joining the cast were rumored for awhile, those rumors have since been debunked.

There has not to be any confirmation about exactly how much of the election will be tied into American Horror Story: Cult. Ryan Murphy has revealed that the show will begin on election night, and that Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will be seen on television rather than as characters played by actors. Murphy previously revealed that the election kicks off Season 7, which fans now know will center around a creepy cult.

AHS: CULT — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 21, 2017

In the past, American Horror Story has tacked things such as covens, mental institutions, haunted houses and hotels, and even the lost colony of Roanoke, and fans can’t wait to see what Season 7 will bring when it begins to air on September 5 on FX.

What are your thoughts on Season 7 being titled American Horror Story: Cult?

[Featured Image by FX]