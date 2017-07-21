Kate Middleton And Prince William In Germany: Boat Races, Pretzels, And That Adoring Look Of Love

Kate Middleton and Prince William are in Germany for their royal tour and the popular couple is making quite a mark in the European country by making pretzels, competing in a rowing race, and looking charming.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, showed off her competitive side after she ditched her usual glamorous dresses with a sporty look composed of a light blue striped top, trainers, and jeans for maximum movement as she takes the German waters in a boat race, Vogue reported on Thursday.

Competing against Prince William, the 35-year-old tennis enthusiast and mom to Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined professional rowers in Heidelberg, Germany.

According to the outlet, the Duchess of Cambridge was given an “advantage” even before the race started as she teamed up with Olympic gold medalist and German rowing team member Filip Adamski.

Because of that, Kate told reporters about her decision to win the race and beat her husband, a challenge William accepted wholeheartedly.

“No pressure, but I do want to beat my husband,” Kate said.

“This could be a challenge,” Prince William remarked.

As onlookers cheered when the race began, Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared pumped up during the competition which ultimately ended with the prince taking a victorious punch in the air, per Vanity Fair.

Royal row! Prince William and Duchess Kate square off in a fierce boat race during their tour of Germany. pic.twitter.com/Phfv0QOqNV — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 21, 2017

While the Duke of Cambridge celebrated his triumph, Kate felt quite relieved that the race has already concluded. Prior to the competition, the Duchess admitted that she was “worried about crashing” as she sought more details on the sport from Adamski.

In response, the Olympian said, wittingly, “If we crash, we crash together.”

The royal couple were both given a medal each: Prince William for being part of the winning team and Kate Middleton for her participation.

Afterwards, the royal couple toasted mugs of beers in a beer tasting by the banks where Prince George and Prince Charlotte’s dad tapped the keg of the beer barrel.

Prior to that, Kate Middleton and Prince William made pretzels and wandered through the German central market square to greet people and experience a combination of British-German products being offered there.

“The children will love these later. George’s sugar load is going to be over the top of the scale,” Prince William said at the time as quoted by the Daily Mail.

The royal couple also looked more in love with each other as they enjoyed the glittering reception at the Clarchens Ballhaus in Berlin where they met with personalities from art, culture, style, fashion, and technology industries.

Meanwhile, Prince George and Prince Charlotte were nowhere to be found during the day’s activities as their royal tour in Germany and Poland officially ends on Friday.

