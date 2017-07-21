‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Is Excited To Reveal Her Winner, Dishes On Her Secret Life With Fiance

Rachel Lindsay seems to be head-over-heels in love with her fiance, and she can’t wait to reveal who her winner is in this season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette is down to the final three suitors—Bryan Abasolo, Peter Kraus, and Eric Bigger. When she reached this point, Rachel said she wanted to quit and not proceed because it was so hard letting go of any of these three guys. But now, Rachel believes she made the right choice and she is so ready to reveal to the world the man she picked.

The 31-year-old lawyer told ABC News that having spent more time with her fiance, the more she feels that she is so ready to tell everyone and be out to the public to show their love. She gushed:

“And you’d think it would get easier, maybe as time goes by, like you’re used to it, but no, the more time we spend together, the closer I get to him, and I’m like, ‘Uggh!’ I’m just ready to tell everyone who he is, [so] everyone can see our love and we can just be out in public in the best way.”

For now, while the show is still on the air, Rachel and her fiance have to see each other in secret. She shared that she’s calling him Jerome, and they spend what they call “Happy Couples Weekend.” She added:

“It’s been exciting, like, I truly feel like I’m living my best life right now. I’m in love, I have a fiance and I’m watching our love story unfold.”

Rachel is also ready to settle down and start her own family. However, she wanted to wait at least a year before getting married just to give them more time to get to know each other, she told People. Lindsay said her fiance is on the same page, but depending on what would happen next, they might also tie the knot sooner.

It sounds like things are going well for Rachel and her fiance, contrary to previous rumors that her winner is looking a way out of their engagement. The Bachelorettespoilers via Reality Steve spilled that Rachel’s final rose went to 37-year-old Bryan, who allegedly just wanted to make a name for himself by joining the reality dating show. Abasolo has a history being a reality star, having been part of UPN’s The Player in 2004.

The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay opens up about her secret dates with her fiancé (yes, they watch the show!) https://t.co/TpHzBGPt8f pic.twitter.com/zn72biu88C — E! News (@enews) July 18, 2017

Bryan has promised Rachel a fairy tale ending, and Lindsay told her mom on the show that she never had a guy treat her like the way Bryan does. This makes her want to be a better version of herself.

The Bachelorette Season 13 every Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

[Featured image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]