Glenna Duram Convicted Of Murder After Pet Parrot Witnesses Incident

Glenna Duram lost her husband, Martin, back in 2015. It has been two years since that incident, and now, the circumstances surrounding the case have changed drastically. Initially, Duram was found in her home with a gunshot wound to the head, while her husband, Martin, was shot five times and was found dead upon the arrival of the police. Glenna was initially thought dead when the officers arrived as well, but after an hour, they discovered she was alive. It was assumed that she had attempted to take her own life after reportedly killing Martin Duram, but no charges were filed until much later.

Things have changed for Glenna Duram drastically in the two years since her husband was killed. She is now going to be sentenced for the murder of her husband after she was convicted of the crime this past Wednesday. According to People, Glenna Duram was convicted of murder and a felony firearm charge. The most shocking part of his whole case was not her botched suicide attempt, but the testimony of a parrot. Bud, who is an African grey parrot, was reportedly present during the argument and subsequent murder. He was repeating “Don’t f***ing shoot” in Martin Duram’s voice over and over again. There was also some mimicking of the argument between Glenna and her husband, as Bud had mastered how to do both female and male voices. It was something noticed by family members when they received the bird after the killing happened. During the investigation, it was questioned whether or not a bird could testify.

Glenna Duram's husband Martin Duram pictures,accused of shooting her husband five times https://t.co/1maRLX9EGZ pic.twitter.com/zfokKozs7n — infowe (@infowe) July 21, 2017

From what investigators could gather, Glenna Duram killed her husband due to financial distress. She reportedly had a gambling problem, as noted by Wood TV back in 2016. Duram had planned to kill Martin, and then take her own life to get rid of the issues that the couple were experiencing. There were suicide notes left at the scene, but she denied writing them. Fortunately, a handwriting analysis was done, and it was proven Glenna Duram did indeed write the letters to her husband and two children. Also, while she was interviewed in the hospital, Glenna told police she didn’t remember what happened, but that she was sure she didn’t kill her husband.

BREAKING: Glenna Duram has just been found GUILTY in murder of her husband Marty Duram @FOX17 https://t.co/iA3qcYoUmC — Michael E Martin (@MichaelMartinGR) July 19, 2017

This is one of the most bizarre cases of a conviction for murder, especially with the help of Martin Duram’s pet parrot. Bud was present for his owner’s final moments and despite not being able to save him, he was able to give him the justice he deserved after being brutally shot five times by his wife. Glenna Duram will be sentenced on Aug. 28 and could face life in prison for the two charges.

[Featured Image by Tracy Starr/Shuttershock]